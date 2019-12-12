A group of Hanover County residents won a minor victory this week after the county’s Board of Supervisors delayed a decision on an appeal against an industrial development that residents on Cedar Lane say would disrupt their quiet lifestyle in the countryside.
While neighbors of the development say they are not opposed to the development of an industrial park on a 120-acre site near their homes, plans for a single driveway on Cedar Lane — rather than U.S. Route 1 — have raised concerns about the potential for large amounts of truck traffic on the two-lane country road.
A traffic analysis for the project estimates that up to 400 tractor-trailer trucks could enter and leave the industrial park every day, worrying residents that it could lead to traffic accidents and congestion.
“They’re trying to come in and do the fastest, cheap thing they can do without concern for our safety,” said Liz Richardson, a resident of the new Chickahominy Falls subdivision across from the industrial development site. “There’s an elementary school my granddaughter attends up the road. It’s all residential.”
The Cedar Lane Coalition, a group of nearby residents opposed to the site plan, protested the county’s decision last week by placing a tractor-trailer near the intersection. A yellow and green wrap on the trailer stated: “400 big trucks a day do not belong on Cedar Lane.”
After more than an hour of discussion at Wednesday’s county meeting, the Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to delay its decision on an appeal against the county’s approval of the project site plan.
After the property was rezoned in 2015 for industrial activity, residents and several board members said they were surprised to learn that the recently approved plan was slightly different from what the developer originally presented four years ago.
The original draft showed four different driveways at the site, with three on Cedar Lane and one on Route 1.
“There’s a lot that can happen at the planning office without the board knowing. I don’t think that’s ... what we need to be doing when we hold the public trust and authority to make land-use decisions,” said Supervisor Sean Davis. “I think we need to rethink this.”
The site plan approved by Hanover planning staff is on a parcel that’s a little more than half of the 120-acre site. The plan shows a 260,000-square-foot warehouse and a future 420,000-square-foot building. An additional development phase is also in the works.
The formal appeal against the county’s approval of the site plan for the project was filed last month by the Chickahominy Falls neighborhood association. The new age-restricted community for people 55 and older is expected to feature more than 400 homes.
Construction on at least 150 of the homes is expected to be done by the end of the year, according to a document attached to a county staff report regarding the appeal.
The appeal says the county should not have approved the site plan for the neighboring Cedar Lane Industrial Park because it does not conform to the preliminary development plan and violates proffered conditions regarding traffic management.
Anna Kotas, who lives in the CedarLea Park, a nearby subdivision with residents who are also opposed to the site plan, said she believes the truck traffic should enter and leave along Route 1.
“No one from my subdivision or frankly in South Anna is opposed to development. What’s disturbing to us is how this entrance is being proposed,” she said.
“It’s going to negatively affect our way of life. All of us have fallen in love with the rural, picturesque setting of our subdivisions.”
During Wednesday’s board meeting, a representative for the developer of the Cedar Lane Industrial Park said they would be willing to consider building an additional driveway onto the highway in the next phase of the project.
South Anna District Supervisor Wayne Hazzard, who represents the area where the projects are located, said he was reluctant to leave the issue unresolved before his retirement this month.
“My goal was to not leave a mess when I leave office. So I’m going to apologize to the board today that I can’t put this thing to bed before I leave office,” he said.
“With what I’ve heard and seen today, I think a good conversation between the developer, the appellant and [Planning Director David Maloney] would be beneficial.”
The board is expected to revisit the matter in January.
