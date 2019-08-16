After failing last year to persuade the Hanover County School Board to change the name of two schools commemorating Confederate leaders, the county's local NAACP branch filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging the notion that the names are harmless.
The suit alleges that the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Hanover violate the constitutional rights of students and their families by making them feel unwelcome and creating an unequal learning environment.
The suit, which could potentially provide a framework for how others can effect similar changes across the country, asserts that the names make the plaintiffs "identify" with names and mascots that tacitly endorse the pro-slavery Confederacy.
"This is a case to redress the creation of a hostile and discriminatory environment for African American students that erodes their right to receive an education and to be free from compelled speech they consider vile," the lawsuit states.
The Hanover NAACP branch and other activists began petitioning to change the names of Stonewall Jackson and Lee-Davis after white nationalists held a violent rally in Charlottesville in August 2017 to protest the planned removal of statues honoring Robert E. Lee.
Heightened awareness around racial injustice and white nationalism in recent years has led to more strident calls for the removal of Confederate monuments and names on public buildings.
Richmond Public Schools last year changed the name of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School in the North Side, replacing the former Confederate cavalry commander with President Barrack Obama.
The suit says that there were 31 public schools in Virginia named for Confederate leaders at the start of 2018; eighteen of which have been removed since then.
In Hanover, an official school division survey found that three-fourths of the roughly 13,000 respondents supported keeping the school names.
In April 2018, the Hanover School Board voted 5-2 against renaming the two high schools.
Though it has been more than a year since the Hanover School Board voted against the idea, the ouster of a School Board member who voted to change the school names, followed a few weeks later by a Ku Klux Klan rally near the Hanover courthouse on Route 301 last month, thrust the issue back into the spotlight.
"We’ve gotten to the point where we don’t think the school system is really concerned about African Americans going to the two schools," said Hanover NAACP president Robert Barnette. "It’s always been one of the options that we’ve looked at. It just happened to be something that we decided to move forward with now."
Hanover Board of Supervisors Chairman Canova Peterson declined to comment when reached by phone Friday. School Board Chairman Roger Bourassa could not be reached.
In addition to citing the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, the lawsuit says that the names are violating the First Amendment by forcing student athletes, teams and clubs to wear uniforms that bear homage to the Confederacy.
The Hanover schools are named for two Confederate generals -- Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson -- and Jefferson Davis, the only president of the short-lived Confederate States of America.
The suit says several families are looking to send their students to other schools, and that some students have declined to play on their sports teams because they do not want to honor those names and what they represent.
The name for both schools came about while officials around the state fought against the Supreme Court's order to end school desegregation, in a racist movement known as "massive resistance."
The dissent over school names has also extended beyond Confederate leaders and icons.
In Henrico County three years ago, school officials agreed to change the name of Harry F. Byrd Middle School to Quioccasin Middle School over objections to the former Virginia governor's opposition to integrating Virginia schools more than 50 years ago.
In Richmond and Henrico, however, there are still dozens of schools and public buildings with names paying homage to segregationists, wealthy slave holders, the Confederacy and its leaders.
Lee-Davis originally opened in 1959 and remained white-only until 1963. The lawsuit says the school did not become fully desegregated until 1969, a decade and a half after the Brown v. Board of Education decision.
Stonewall Jackson Middle School, which opened in 1968, was also named for a Confederate leader that year to let African Americans students know they were not welcome at the school, the suit alleges.
African Americans make up about 10 percent of the population at each school and across the whole school district, according to information from the Virginia Department of Education.
Richard Schragger, a University of Virginia law professor whose area of expertise covers the Constitution, said the lawsuit bears some similarities to arguments that have been made in court for the removal of Confederate monuments and flags. But a key difference in the Hanover lawsuit is that it deals with a public schools that children have to attend, he said.
While it could be argued that Confederate monuments and memorials can be ignored, students in many cases have no choice but to attend their local public school and wear its colors if they wish to participate in most sports or activities.
"It goes one step further than the monuments or the flag because it has a compulsory component to it," he said. "There’s element of coercion that’s not present in those other cases."
Barnette said he hopes winning the case will inspire other communities grappling with similar concerns over the names of their schools and public institutions.
"If they're experiencing the same kind of atmosphere" in their schools, Barnette said, "we hope that they can use this case as a model to change their policies."
The lawsuit was filed on the Hanover NAACP's behalf by the Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs in Washington D.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.