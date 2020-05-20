MECHANICSVILLE – Sgt. John Dietrick, a 2015 graduate of Atlee High School, found himself being hailed as a hero earlier this month after helping quash a potential volatile situation on board a flight from Japan to Texas.
“The first thing that caught my attention was the screaming and banging coming from the bathroom and the worried looks from the other passengers,” he said last week about the May 4 incident.
Dietrick, Capt. Daniel Kult and Pfc. Alexander Meinhardt of the 1st Battalion, 6th Marines were returning from a deployment in Okinawa.
“Immediately, all of us stood up, and, without much communication, [we] knew that we needed to intervene and help due to our training,” the sergeant said.
He concern was that the man may “be a danger to himself and everyone on board the plane.”
“The main concern,” Dietrick continued, “was we could not see him, so everything was an unknown.”
As Marines, he said, “We train extensively in detainee handling and aggressive detainee handling so that the situation is never escalated to a dangerous level.”
Like most heroes, Dietrick was humble in relaying the experience. He had already been interviewed several times before talking to his hometown newspaper.
“Like every interview I have done, I like to say that I am glad that me and my compatriots were there -- but if we had not been, I believe that others would have stepped up and done the right thing!” he added.
Dietrick, who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps upon his high school graduation, is stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
Looking ahead, he hasn’t decided if he will make a career in the Marines. But, if he doesn’t, he already has his sights set on possibly becoming a firefighter.
In the meantime, he will continue to serve his country – and, whenever necessary, protect those around him.
