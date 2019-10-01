BALDWIN, A. Bruce, 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Marion Baldwin. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Annette Baldwin; his son, Casey Baldwin (Tabitha); his daughters, Jennifer Lopez (Steve) and Darbi Fretwell; his brother, Bobby Baldwin (Betty); his sister, Judy Christopher (Barry); eight grandchildren and his beloved dog, Ozzy. Bruce went to Lee-Davis High School. After graduation, he served our country in the United States Navy. He went on to work for Verizon for 31 years. After a brief retirement, he came back to work for them as a contractor for another 12 years. The family received friends Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park.
