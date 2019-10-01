BALDWIN

BALDWIN, A. Bruce, 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Marion Baldwin. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Annette Baldwin; his son, Casey Baldwin (Tabitha); his daughters, Jennifer Lopez (Steve) and Darbi Fretwell; his brother, Bobby Baldwin (Betty); his sister, Judy Christopher (Barry); eight grandchildren and his beloved dog, Ozzy. Bruce went to Lee-Davis High School. After graduation, he served our country in the United States Navy. He went on to work for Verizon for 31 years. After a brief retirement, he came back to work for them as a contractor for another 12 years. The family received friends Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park.  

