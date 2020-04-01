ASHLAND – The next time you visit Poor Farm Park, say thank you.
For the idea to bring Poor Farm to reality had a major role in creating a coaching dynasty right down the road at Randolph-Macon College.
Carroll LaHaye, after 38 seasons and 647 victories as the head coach of Randolph-Macon women’s basketball team, announced her retirement last week. The calls, texts, messages, and, in our current situation, virtual hugs sent to her were overwhelming, she said.
In reflecting on LaHaye’s career and longevity at Crenshaw Gymnasium, one wonders how a 1977 graduate of the University of Maine-Machias discovers Ashland, Virginia. That process, she remembered, was a combination of seemingly endless rejection letters while seeking employment, and one interesting opportunity.
Hanover County held a federal grant to help build Poor Farm Park, located behind Patrick Henry High School. The project’s director sought a draftsman trainee.
“I said, ‘I don’t even know what that is,’” LaHaye recounted. “He said, ‘Oh, you’ll draw up plans for the park.’ I said, ‘Well, okay. I can’t draw, but I’ll be glad to offer any advice.’”
LaHaye was hired. She later developed a friendship with Rachel Anderson, who helped establish Randolph-Macon’s women’s athletics program. In part due to her competitive nature, LaHaye asked Anderson if she could assist her somehow at the college. The answer was yes, if she didn’t mind volunteering as assistant women’s basketball coach. That was for the 1980-81 season. Two seasons later, she was named head coach.
The early years presented adversity. The team competed in Division II because the men’s program was there. Opponents included future Division I schools like Longwood, Radford and Liberty. The job also presented challenges for LaHaye on other fields of play.
“We started the women’s soccer program in 1981, and I was the first coach,” LaHaye said. “Rachel also said, you’ll have to coach lacrosse. I said, I don’t know anything about lacrosse.”
She was a quick study, leading the Yellow Jackets to a fifth-place finish in the 1981-82 Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women’s (AIAW) national tournament. But with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) recognizing women’s sports in 1982, the college named LaHaye head women’s basketball coach.
“And, as they say, the rest is history,” LaHaye said.
With Randolph-Macon’s move to Division III and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, there came equitable opportunity. By the mid 1990s, the Yellow Jackets were in the upper echelon of the conference to stay, winning their first ODAC championship in 1996, finishing 28-2 and advancing to the Round of 16 in their first-ever NCAA Division III championship appearance.
It would be the first of 10 ODAC Championships for the Yellow Jackets under LaHaye – the last coming just a month ago when Randolph-Macon, as a No. 4 seed, knocked off Guilford for the title – and 12 NCAA appearances, which included four trips to the Round of 16 and one trip Final Four, in 2005, where the Yellow Jackets reached the national championship game. The 2005 team was the first to ever go 20-0 in ODAC play, setting the program record for consecutive victories with 23.
Personally, the historic wins kept coming. Her 400th victory as Yellow Jacket coach came in 2007, while number 500 came at Crenshaw with a win over Roanoke in 2012.
On Jan. 20, 2018, LaHaye notched her 600th win on the road at Lynchburg en route to capturing the Yellow Jackets’ ninth ODAC championship. Her final victory, number 647, was an NCAA first-round upset of then ninth-ranked Transylvania on March 6 in Lexington, Kentucky.
The 647 wins places her 55th all-time across all college divisions of women’s basketball coaches. Her 38 years at Randolph-Macon tie her with the late legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt and Montana’s Robin Selvig for most seasons at the helm of a single team.
The personal accomplishments, while gratifying, aren’t what satisfies LaHaye’s soul.
“I’m overwhelmed with wonderful messages from former players, colleagues, friends, family,” LaHaye noted. “I’m very blessed.”
The one regret of her decision was totally out of her control. She had to break the news to her team Wednesday via a video conference call due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early in her tenure, LaHaye thought of trying to return to Maine to coach, to be closer to her family. Then, as she noted, the years flew by. Friendships here became family. While she now has time, and plans, to spend more time with her family in Maine and elsewhere, Ashland is definitely home, and her post-coaching plans are coming together.
“I told friends I’ve developed three passions recently: horse racing, NASCAR racing, and golf,” LaHaye said. “I can’t afford any of them. I don’t bet on the races, but I love to go and watch the horses run.”
LaHaye also plans to spend time working in her yard, and caretaking at her spiritual home, Ashland Christian Church. If you think about it, those activities mirror what she has done in the lives of literally thousands of people over nearly four decades at Randolph-Macon College.
LaHaye invested by planting seeds in the lives of young women, nurturing their growth, then setting them free as maturing adults ready to face the world, raise families, and serve the communities where they live.
Carroll LaHaye’s career, brought to Ashland by a park with “poor” in its name, has harvested riches which our community, and many others, will benefit from for generations to come.
Rob Witham can be reached at sports@mechlocal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.