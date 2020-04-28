MECHANICSVILLE – “It felt like my head was going to explode.” That’s how Raymond Shrader remembers the most excruciating symptom he was experiencing when he became a victim of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Mechanicsville resident said, “I didn't feel anything unusual Saturday morning. I was out running errands and by Saturday afternoon [March 28], I had to lie down because I suddenly started feeling bad.”
He said he was in bed all day Sunday and knew that he would not be able to go to work on Monday. “I got my son to take me to my primary care doctor. They met me in the parking lot to refer me to Med Express to be tested for COVID.”
On Wednesday, April 1, he learned he tested positive for the virus, which reached pandemic status earlier this year.
“I was instructed to stay home and treat the symptoms and to go to the emergency room if anything got worse. By Friday morning, I was struggling to breathe and my son had to call 911. I was rushed to MRMC [Memorial Regional Medical Center],” Raymond said last Thursday.
“All I remember in the ambulance was feeling like the driver was flying and the paramedic kept saying, ‘Stay with me, Buddy! Stay with me!’ I knew then, I was in trouble.”
Upon admission to the hospital, he said the worst symptom was what he described as “a raging headache.”
On April 6, Raymond was moved to the Critical Care Unit. The following day, he was placed on a ventilator.
“It was touch-and-go for a few days. The nurses told my family I was ‘very’ sick and the national average for COVID patients being intubated was two weeks,” he said.
“By God’s grace, and with prayer from so many friends and family, I was extubated only three days later, which happened to be Good Friday.”
Raymond praised the efforts of the medical teams that helped him survive the coronavirus. “I had so many amazing nurses and doctors. One of my nurses told me I was the first one who had been intubated and extubated and left CCU alive.”
When he had improved enough to be moved to the “step-down floor,” the nurses cheered for him.
“As word got around the hospital that I made it out alive, I had so many nurses stop by to say ‘Hi’ because they just couldn't believe it. And when word got out that I had a window in my room, I had friends and family I hadn't seen in forever stop by to wave through the window.”
A nurse named Angie [last name wasn’t available] told Raymond a story that “made me realize just how hard this is for our frontline. She told me -- as I was being prepared to be intubated -- I looked her in the eye and held her hand and said, ‘Please don't let me die.’ She knew she couldn't promise me that and cried all the way home.”
With so much appreciation, this local survivor added, “This is just one of many nurses to see things you can't even imagine. I feel like they are the true heroes.”
In summing up his miraculous recovery, Raymond said, “I guess God just isn't ready for me yet.”
