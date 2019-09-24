HANOVER — Absentee ballots for the 2019 General Election are now available.
If you qualify to vote by absentee, you can obtain your ballot from the Voter Registration and Elections Office in the Wickham Building at Hanover Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in addition to Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, is the deadline to register or make changes to your voter registration in time for the Nov. 5 General Election. Check your voter registration to make sure it is correct.
The Voter Registration and Elections Office will have special Saturday hours on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) for In-Person Absentee voting. Saturday, Nov. 2, will be the last day you can vote In-person absentee. Wednesday, Oct. 30, is the final day you can request an absentee ballot by mail.
Monday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. is the cutoff for voting an emergency-only absentee ballot in the Voter Registration and Elections Office.
When going to the polls on Nov. 5, be sure to bring a photo ID.
You can register to vote, update your information and request an Absentee Ballot online at www.vote.virginia.gov.
Information submitted by Teresa “Teri” Smithson, Hanover County General Registrar/Director of Elections.
