PARSLEY

PARSLEY, Ada Evans, 89, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 24, 2020. One of 12 children born to the late Woodson Anderson and Rosa Bell Evans, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry H. Parsley Jr.; and nine siblings, Sam, Woodson, Joe, Brantly, Willie, Rosa, Emma, Edna and Dorothy. Ada is survived by three children, Teresa P. Crowder (Jamie), Henry H. Parsley III (Alice) and Timothy N. Parsley (Hollie); three grandchildren, Jay Crowder (Tracy), Hank Parsley (Kylene) and Carsen Parsley; sisters, Annie Peace and Ruth Moogalian; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ada and her late husband were proud to be Hanover vegetable farmers and she was a longtime member of Prospect UMC. A private graveside service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. bennettfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email