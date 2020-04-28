PARSLEY, Ada Evans, 89, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 24, 2020. One of 12 children born to the late Woodson Anderson and Rosa Bell Evans, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry H. Parsley Jr.; and nine siblings, Sam, Woodson, Joe, Brantly, Willie, Rosa, Emma, Edna and Dorothy. Ada is survived by three children, Teresa P. Crowder (Jamie), Henry H. Parsley III (Alice) and Timothy N. Parsley (Hollie); three grandchildren, Jay Crowder (Tracy), Hank Parsley (Kylene) and Carsen Parsley; sisters, Annie Peace and Ruth Moogalian; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ada and her late husband were proud to be Hanover vegetable farmers and she was a longtime member of Prospect UMC. A private graveside service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 804; deaths in Richmond area up to 137
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
-
Starbucks at Libbie and Grove, Metro Diner at Libbie Place permanently closed
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.