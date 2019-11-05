PRITCHARD, Ardelle Wright “Dell,” died October 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lesley W. Wright and Jeannette P. Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Judith W. Tate; and her brother, John L. Wright. She is survived by her beloved children, Robie Ingram, Bill Ingram, Johnny Ingram and Meredith Monaghan; grandchildren, Brenna Mickus and Dylon Monaghan; brother, Les Wright Jr.; and her sister, Martha W. Hoy. Dell was a wry intellectual and an artist, which she expressed with her camera, a sketch pad and a needle and thread. She dearly loved her family and her many pets. The family received friends Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
FloydFest cancels CeeLo Green after online uproar
-
Little Sisters of the Poor to leave Richmond region - they'd been here since 1874
-
Nationals closer and former UVA star Sean Doolittle on declining White House invite: 'I just can't do it'
-
Editorial: The Little Sisters of the Poor will be missed
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.