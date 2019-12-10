ASHLAND – December is already filled with the spirit of the Christmas season as the Town of Ashland, thanks to the Downtown Ashland Association, launched a month of festivities on Saturday with Light Up the Tracks! at the Hanover Arts & Activities Center.
Maggie Longest, executive director, said, “Downtown Ashland Association was thrilled to kick off this year’s Light Up the Tracks! with a tree lighting and celebration on Saturday.”
“We have fantastic events planned all month long. Whether it’s a family friendly outing or date night, we can’t wait to welcome you to our vintage Christmas village in downtown Ashland! she said.”
Light Up the Tracks! is presented every December by Dominion Energy, with a mile-long light display.
The town, known as “The Center of the Universe,” puts out the welcome mat for residents and visitors to take part in three weeks of special events. If it’s a small town feeling you’re looking for, Ashland is the place to go.
Longest said Light Up the Tracks! is considered a signature event of the Downtown Ashland Association.
Hunter A. Applewhite, president of Dominion Energy’s Charitable Foundation, said, “It is a privilege to support this beloved holiday celebration. “We love ringing in the holiday season with our neighbors in Ashland.”
As the month continues, events coming up include:
Saturday, Dec. 14
l Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (4 to 6 p.m.): Free children’s photos with jolly old St. Nick and friends. Free and open to the public. Ashland Theatre, 205 England St.
l Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl (6 to10:30 p.m.): Drag out your Christmas pajamas and head into Downtown Ashland for the 3rd annual Jolly Jaunt. Dress code: Your finest holiday sleepwear. Tickets ($20) go on sale at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday, Nov. 27) and must be purchased in advance. 21+ Only. Origin Beer Lab, 106 S. Railroad Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 21
l Vintage Carolers (5 to 7 p.m.): Join carolers as they begin with a sing-along at Ashland Town Hall or catch them as they roam Downtown with scheduled stops at Henry Clay Inn and Red Vein Escape. Ashland Town Hall, 101 Thompson St.
All month
l Holiday Blockbusters at Ashland Theatre: Don’t miss the biggest movies of the season. Showing Frozen II (Nov. 27 through Dec. 12) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Dec. 20 through Jan. 16). Ashland Theatre, 205 England St.
l Gingerbread Trail Contest: Ten downtown businesses have created one-of-a-kind gingerbread houses for display during December. Visit four of the ten and you’ll be entered to win a $100 Ashland Gift Certificate! Plus, vote for your favorite design. Winning business takes home the Gingerbread Trophy. No purchase necessary. Multiple locations.
