SHLAND -- Cathy Buckenmaier will assume the position of general manager of the Ashland Theatre, according to an announcement from the Board of Directors of the Ashland Theatre Foundation.
“Cathy has been with us since we opened in December,” said Clark Mercer, the foundation’s board president. “As operations manager, she has played an important role in all decision-making and shares the board’s vision for the theatre being both an entertainment venue, as well as an economic driver for the community.”
Liz Bryant, a Richmond-based business etiquette consultant who grew up in Ashland, has served as interim executive director since June.
“When our previous director moved to Florida, Liz offered to step in for the summer to give the board time to assess the foundation’s priorities and what we needed in our next staff leader,” Mercer said. “As it turns out, the best person was already with us. We’re delighted to see Cathy take on this expanded role and thank Liz for her contributions to the process.”
In addition to Buckenmaier’s promotion, staff member Lamar Person will be promoted to technical and facilities director and Maggie Latimer will assume the position of communications manager.
All promotions were effective on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The historic Ashland Theatre, built in 1948, is an art deco style, 260-seat entertainment venue.
The Ashland Theatre Foundation’s mission is to reinvent the classic American movie house experience through exceptional film, live performances and live music.
As a not-for-profit organization, the Foundation will deliver a deeper level of engagement through speakers, panels, talkbacks and events that entertain, educate, inspire and are welcoming to all.
