ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland begins its budget process in earnest with a series of public budget workshops scheduled in the next few weeks to gather public input on the process.
“Next Tuesday, we’ll have a full budget work session, and the one after that begins an hour before [Ashland] Town Council,” Town Manger Josh Farrar said last week.
“This is a critical time to get citizen input heard,” he continued. “We always want earlier input. It is better than later input so the more you can tell us now, the better.”
Various departments are scheduled to present on those Tuesday sessions, and which ones are slotted for a specific night are listed on the county’s website.
The March 10 meeting was scheduled to feature reports on Revenues, Legislative, Town Manager, Finance, Public Works & Capital Projects.
Preceding council’s regularly scheduled meeting on March 17, a one-hour budget work session also is planned with an additional workshop on March 24.
Mayor Steve Trivett credited Farrar for designing a set of community meetings held in various locations designed to gather public input and provide information on how citizens can become involved in their community.
“I want to credit our town manager for having set up these community meetings and just wanted to let the public know we have started with certain locations but we’re not closed to other locations if there is an interest out there,” Trivett said. “We are happy to bring the show on the road. We had the opportunity to talk and mainly listen . . . and hearing what citizens had to say about things they like, things they don’t like, and goals they would set for the town. We did this last year.”
“We encourage folks about the town election and how that process works and encouraging people to get involved,” Trivett said.
Council member Daniel McGraw also found those community meetings as beneficial. “The community meetings are a way for our citizens to share what concerns they have in the community no matter what it is — big or small,” McGraw said.
The mayor also provided an update on the proposed Ashland Railroad Park. “The Railroad Park discussion continues,” Trivett said. “The vision is to have a walking park in the Town of Ashland using various things related to the railroad, whether it’s a mural or some railroad structures and equipment.”
Two meetings have been held to gather public input on the project.
Farrar also announced a list of candidates for Ashland’s upcoming Town Council election provided by County Registrar Teri Smithson. Those six candidates are D.A. Wooten, Stephanie Renee Hare, David G. Goldstein, Steven Trivett, Kathy Abbott and Anita Barnhart.
“I think we should be pleased that many people are willing to serve on council,” vice chair John Hodges said.
“I just want to encourage people to get involved in your community,” Trivett said. “We have three seats open and more than three people interested in serving. We don’t run against each other. We run with each other,” the mayor concluded.
Three of the council’s five seats are up for election on the ballot. Voting is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 5 at Ashland Town Hall.
Before the meeting, council members toured the site of the new Town Hall. “It’s going to be wonderful . . . and we’re looking forward to being in there,” Trivett said.
