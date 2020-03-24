ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland has been granted permission to allow any registered voter to vote by absentee ballot in the May 5 Election. Three Ashland Town Council seats are open, with six candidates on the ballot.
Assistant Town Manager Matt Reynal said the decision came down from the Virginia Department of Elections, and is being administered by Hanover County General Registrar/Director of Elections Teresa F. “Teri” Smithson.
“The DoE (Department of Elections) is allowing any registered voter to vote by absentee ballot in this election to minimize the risk of exposure [to the coronavirus, known as COVID-19] for all participants,” Reynal said.
For more information on absentee voting, go to the Hanover voter registrar’s website at: https://www.hanovercounty.gov/365/Voting.
Reynal may be contacted at 804-798-9219 or mreynal@ashlandva.gov.
As for her office, Smithson said, “The Office of Voter Registration and Elections is committed to helping all eligible registered voters maintain the ability to cast a ballot in the upcoming May 5, 2019, Town of Ashland General Election. For your safety and to minimize risk of exposure to COVID‐19, you are encouraged to request and vote an absentee ballot by mail.”
To request an absentee ballot be sent to you by mail:
1) APPLY ONLINE: Using the Virginia Department of Elections secure Citizen Portal: www.vote.elections.virginia.gov. To complete the ballot request online, you will need your DMV ID (or driver’s license) and social security number. To begin, find your voter record by providing the information to log in. Then check the box “I want to apply for absentee voting.” Follow the prompts taking you to “Choose an Absentee Option” you will check the circle beside “I have a reason or condition that prevents me from going to the polls on Election Day.” You will then select from a list of reasons for requesting a ballot. In the case social separation due to COVID‐19, you will select, “My disability or illness.” Follow the prompts to complete the submission.
2) Paper Absentee Ballot Application request forms: Use code 2A for #3 “Reason for Absentee Ballot”
m Download from online and print the application request.
m Call 804‐365‐6080 or email hanovervoting@hanovercounty.gov to request an application to be mailed, emailed or faxed to you.
Once the paper application is completed and signed, you can submit by way of:
Mail: Hanover County Absentee Specialist
P.O. Box 419
Hanover, VA 23069
Fax: 804-365‐6078
As required by law, a ballot will be sent to you by mail within three days of receiving and approving your application.
“Please ensure your application is complete,” Smithson said. “Applications missing required information may be denied.” Absentee voters also are reminded to allow sufficient time to receive and return your voted ballot, allowing for possible postal delays. Do not delay in requesting or submitting your ballot.
IMPORTANT DEADLINES:
April 13, 2020: Last day for citizens to register to vote or update their address in order to vote in the May 5, 2020, Town of Ashland General Election.
April 28, 2020 by 5 p.m.: Last day to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to you.
If you have any questions while completing your application, contact the office by calling 804-365‐6080 or by emailing hanovervoting@hanovercounty.gov.
For the latest information, visit www.hanovercounty.gov/365/voting.
