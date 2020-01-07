KENNEDY, Augusta Foster, 59, of Mechanicsville, passed away January 2, 2020. She was born and grew up in Radford, Va. Augusta is survived by her husband, George W. Kennedy Jr.; son, Matthew F. Kennedy (Holly); daughter, Sarah A. Kennedy; two grandsons, Jack Kennedy and Bishop Kennedy; her parents, Robert and Bronte Foster; and two sisters, Vanessa Abbott (Doug) and Missie Foster. She worked for Hanover County Schools as an administrative assistant for a number of years. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at Unity Christian Church in Radford, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service at the church. Interment will be private at Sunrise Burial Park, Fairlawn, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
