OGLES

OGLES, Barbara Jean Spicer, 73, of Aylett, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Linwood and Bernice Meredith Spicer; three brothers, Floyd, Thomas and Wayne Spicer. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Charles “Buddy” Ogles; their children, James Ogles and Wendy Hunter (Michael). She is also survived by a brother, Gravatt Spicer; and two sisters, Beverly Ann Parsley and Sharon Robbins; her grandchildren, Jason, Kristina, Dagan, Nicolas and Noah who lovingly knew her as Nana. Everyone who knew Barbara experienced the love of God. Barbara was a member of Corinth Christian Church in Manquin, Va., where funeral services were held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 am. Rev. Michael Hunter officiating. A visitation was held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va.  

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email