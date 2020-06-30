OGLES, Barbara Jean Spicer, 73, of Aylett, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Linwood and Bernice Meredith Spicer; three brothers, Floyd, Thomas and Wayne Spicer. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Charles “Buddy” Ogles; their children, James Ogles and Wendy Hunter (Michael). She is also survived by a brother, Gravatt Spicer; and two sisters, Beverly Ann Parsley and Sharon Robbins; her grandchildren, Jason, Kristina, Dagan, Nicolas and Noah who lovingly knew her as Nana. Everyone who knew Barbara experienced the love of God. Barbara was a member of Corinth Christian Church in Manquin, Va., where funeral services were held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 am. Rev. Michael Hunter officiating. A visitation was held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days
-
Washington and Lee University professors discuss name change and removal of all references to the Confederacy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.