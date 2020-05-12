VALENTI, Barbara Jean, 75, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ernest Valenti; three children, Tonya Vasser, Ernie Valenti Jr. and Stephen Valenti (Kimberly); three grandchildren, Tyler Vasser, Nicholas and Joshua Valenti; siblings, Janice Finnegan (Billy), Butch Johnson (Brenda) and Tom Johnson (Cheri); as well as several nieces and nephews. Barbara was a well loved, longtime member of New Highland Baptist Church. The family received friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, with services beginning at 1 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private.
