EDWARDS, Barbara Mae Barham, 88, passed away on April 28, 2020, from COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Edwards; her mother, Elizabeth Martin and her husband, Connor. She is survived by her son, Jerry (Debra); one granddaughter, Courtney Weir (Rob) of Hannahan, S.C.; one great-grandson, Eli Weir; one brother, Earnest Barham (Shirley); and several nephews, nieces and cousins. Barbara worked at the American Tobacco Company for 31 years, where she made many lifetime friends, and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where she served as a deacon and loved the Lord and her Christian family. Barbara was a great storyteller, homemaker, awesome cook and loved to host gatherings. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
