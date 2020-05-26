Barnhart joins Abbott and Trivett on town council

ASHLAND – Anita Barnhart’s first venture into the world of politics proved quite successful, with the newcomer bringing in the most votes in last week’s Town of Ashland General Election.
Incumbents Kathy Abbott and Steve Trivett, the current mayor, will be returning to Ashland Town Council. Three seats were available on the May 19 ballot.
Barnhart tallied 386 votes, 27.18%; followed by Abbott, 368, 25.92%; and Trivett, 363, 25.56%.
Also on the ballot for Ashland voters were Stephanie Renee Hare, 149 votes, 10.49%; David G. Goldstein, 101, 7.11%; D.A. Wooten, who came in with 46 votes, 3.24%; and write-in, 7, 0.49%.
The election, originally scheduled for May 6, was delayed two weeks by order of Governor Ralph Northam due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Barnhart, who said in an article that appeared in this publication on May 13, said she decided to run for Ashland Town Council “to protect what makes Ashland special.”
The day after her victory, she extended her thanks to “all of the people at the Hanover County Board of Elections and Ashland Town Hall for all their time and efforts to offer a variety of voting methods and do everything possible to ensure the safety of the voters. The poll workers did a great job!”
She also thanked “the voters of Ashland for making the effort to get out and vote in person, or to vote absentee ballot. As an Ashlander, I was very proud of our turnout.”
Barnhart said she is “honored” to have been “chosen by the people to serve as a member of Ashland Town Council, and I look forward to working with the other council members and the great staff of our town government.”
She said her campaign promise was “to work to protect what makes Ashland special and that’s what I plan to do.”
A lifelong educator who spent most of her 30 years in Hanover County Public Schools, Barnhart said those skills prepared her well to serve on town council.
She is a community volunteer at the Ashland Theatre and said she understands the town’s unique combination of distinctive neighborhoods.
As she prepared to take a seat at the council table, Barnhart expressed an appreciation for Ashland’s strong government, outstanding services, and government officials and employees who are truly interested in serving the citizens.
Abbott said of her re-election: “I’m so touched by the outpouring of support for my candidacy and the vote of confidence in re-electing me to town council. I’m excited to continue to build on the foundation and initiatives that council and staff have worked on tirelessly in recent years.”
She noted, “We’ve been sidetracked by this truly unprecedented moment [COVID-19] in history, and, for the immediate future, our focus will be on recovery and trying to maintain the high level of service we all have come to rely on. And of course, assisting those residents and businesses left most vulnerable by this pandemic.”
Abbott is, however, “confident that Ashland will emerge on the other side of this stronger, closer, and more determined than ever to shine like the diamond we are.”
She extended congratulations to Mayor Steven Trivett on his re-election, and welcomes Anita Barnhart to town council
“A big thank you to candidates Stephanie Renee Hare, David Goldstein for stepping up to serve,” Abbott added.
She also offered “a special, heartfelt nod to the Hanover County Voter Registration & Elections Office that went above and beyond to plan and arrange a safe voting experience for our residents.”
Abbott became an Ashland resident in 2003, because, she said, she was “drawn to the town’s sense of community and its eclectic mix of people, businesses and events.”
Her community involvement is extensive, including the Ashland Community Theatre Foundation, Hanover Arts and Activities Center, the Ashland Museum, Main Street Ashland Association (now Downtown Ashland Association), the Ashland Museum, Train Day, Ashland Musical Variety Show, and countless years on the PTA.
The four-year member of town council recognizes the fiscal responsibility, economic development and preservation of the small-town character. “But, those are things that the town has prioritized since I moved here, and I’m so impressed with our staff for their creativity and initiative to keep that momentum.”
As he looks to his next term on council, Trivett said, “Obviously, we have goals and responsibilities that pre-date COVID-19 and will be attended to in due time. But, for now, a number of initiatives need to be ‘on hold’ while we look over our community and see what we can do to help.”
He described Election Day as “cool, breezy, and occasionally rainy -- not to mention COVID-19. But democracy proved stronger than the virus!”
“An amazing number of absentee ballots were mailed in,” Trivett said.
He also praised “an excellent team of Election Officials and volunteers, (thank you Hanover County Registrar Teri Smithson), worked the drive-up voting flawlessly, and other citizens walked in to vote to all together.” He said the turnout was “greater than I expected.”
“As a candidate, the day starts at 6 a.m. and runs to 7 p.m. But, it moved along just fine talking with old and new friends and the other candidates. We’re competitors on the ballot but on the same team in wanting to serve our community,” Trivett said.”
My hat is off to Stephanie Hare, D. A. Wooten and David Goldstein and their zeal to serve. I congratulate Kathy Abbott on her re-election! Glad she and I can serve together another term.” In congratulating Anita Barnhart, he said the retired teacher and librarian “taught a course” on campaigning.
“For me, I’m truly honored to have another opportunity to serve. But, celebration is temporary as I expect individuals, families, and businesses impacted by the pandemic are not as concerned about who is on council, but on how council can support all of Ashland in surviving and once again thriving as a community,” he added.
“We will continue looking for each and every avenue that serves to get our lives and our community back on an upward trajectory -- together!” Trivett said.
He has served on town council since 2012 and is in his second year as mayor.
His community services includes: volunteer fireman, Hanover’s Family Life Education Team, Hanover Habitat for Humanity, Hanover County Community Services Board, Ashland’s Board of Zoning Appeals, Ashland’s Planning Commission, and Hanover County’s Planning Commission for the Ashland District.
In returning to council, Trivett’s goals are to help citizens, businesses and the town recover economically from the effects of COVID-19.
He also said that he would “continue to ensure we equitably serve all the town, continue striving to enhance quality of life, continue excellent services, and limit taxation while keeping it all sustainable.”
“And, once beyond these virus days and we return to Ashland’s pre-outbreak upward economic trajectory, I’d like to explore ways to potentially lower business taxes recognizing our business community for keeping our residential taxes stable many years,” Trivett said.
Last Wednesday, Teresa F. “Teri” Smithson, General Registrar/Director of Elections for Hanover County, said, “Yesterday was our test run on how we operate in a pandemic. We partnered with our Fire/EMS to get all the PPE (disinfectants, hand sanitizer, gowns, face shields, gloves and face masks) and the Department of Elections sent one-use ink pens and security folders for the ballots.”
Smithson pointed out that a representative of the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps and the Virginia Department of Health had volunteers from the (MRC) on-site at the precinct all day.
“These volunteers can assist with coaching on PPE (personal protective equipment) and PPE fit testing, monitoring proper social distancing measures and assistance with ensuring proper sanitization on Election Day,” she said.
In preparing for Election Day while being mindful of COVID-19, Smithson and her staff “developed an action plan in partnership with Matt Reynal, assistant town manager, that outlined the precautions we took and the implementation of expanding the curbside (drive-up) voting.”
Eighty-two voters cast their ballot from their vehicle, Smithson said, and 215 inside the precinct, which means 28% of in-person voters stayed in their vehicles, and voted curbside.
“Our Officers of Elections were happy with our plan and executed it very well. It took extra time to implement on top of the normal activities they do to open the polls,” she added.
“One of the biggest takeaways from yesterday, we need more Officers of Elections to service the curbside voters. Normally, curbside voting is time-consuming but we mitigated that by providing 2-way radios to the Officers. One Officer greets the voter at their vehicle and calls into the poll book attendant to check the voter in on the electronic poll book and another Officer takes them the ballot,” Smithson explained.
The May 19 election saw 542 voters casting a ballot for a 13% voter turnout.
As for Smithson, she and her staff are already looking forward to the June 23 dual party primary.
