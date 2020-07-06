MECHANICSVILLE – In what was probably the climactic scene of one of my favorite movies, “Field of Dreams,” the writer Terrence Mann, played by James Earl Jones, gives the protagonist – Ray Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner – a much needed pep talk:
“People will come, Ray. The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: It's a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good and it could be again. Oh . . . people will come, Ray. People will most definitely come.”
A friend and former classmate of mine, Mike Sielski, a sports columnist at the Philadelphia Inquirer, rewrote that scene to have Kinsella responding, “Yeah, about that ...”
As constants go, baseball is an uncertain one this year. Major League teams have opened training camps and hope to begin play by the end of the month. Still, a number of players are opting out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns. It’s a reasonable position to take.
In any event, there are only 30 Major League teams. Only 30 metropolitan areas with a Major League ballpark – they’ll feature a bit more than a third of the number of games available in a typical regular season. We’ll see how many people will come as COVID-19 infections are on the rise in almost every state.
For the vast majority of us, however, there will be no baseball other than reruns of classic games on TV. No Flying Squirrels, no Nutzy, no silly contests for fans between innings. Even non-professional and youth ranks are affected. Some leagues will play. Many, such as American Legion, will not. A handful of Legion teams – but not Mechanicsville Post 175 – will play under some other sanction. Some local Little League, Babe Ruth, and Cal Ripken teams will play, others will not.
I’ve been following the epidemiological data for months, partly out of academic interest, partly out of a need to stay informed to protect members of the community as well as of my rescue squad. I've been volunteering for the Virginia Department of Health tracing contacts of those who have been infected, and have had disturbing moments where a person reporting symptoms and not feeling well just quits responding – not like a hang-up, but just goes silent – and I couldn’t reach them again to find out if they were OK.
The person might have been OK. They could have just dozed off. But they could have died as I was talking to them. The latter is not a comforting thought.
—
Back to baseball: The Terrence Mann character in “Field of Dreams” said that “Baseball has marked the time.” There is a ring of truth to that statement. The fragmented landscape of baseball this year in many ways represents the fragmented community that makes up the United States today.
Our nation resembles a Major League team full of big egos with equally big payrolls – but no sense of team or teamwork. The egos talk big all season, but fizzle on the field in August and utterly fail in September. We are full of players who are certain they are smarter than their batting coach, yet end up mystified as to why they went 0-for-15 at the plate last week.
The pandemic is getting worse. Sure, the number of deaths has been declining, but we have yet to see the effect of the recent rise in infections that began in June. COVID-19 does not kill quickly. It takes its time, often taking weeks to shuffle a soul off to its next destination.
It didn’t have to be that way. We could have played as a team from the start and listened to our actual coaches, not the armchair experts who think the volume of their voice corresponds with the quality of their expertise.
Baseball functions much like a nation. Yes, there are individual efforts: the catcher calls the pitches, the pitcher delivers, the batter tries to anticipate what’s coming and adjusts his swing, etc.
But everyone on the field, in the batter’s box and on the bases has a role to play. A runner on first extends a lead, trying to distract the pitcher or wear him out – maybe get him to throw the ball away. A batter tries to put the ball in play to get a runner in scoring position, or if the runner is in scoring position, to get him home – even if it means sacrificing himself. Fielders try to figure out where the play is going, and, if the ball comes to them, anticipate what they can do to end or at least blunt a scoring threat.
It takes teamwork to win baseball games. It takes teamwork to corral a pandemic.
But that teamwork seems sorely lacking right now. I have seen too little of it in my daily life, even in my volunteer work as a contact tracer. Too many people seem uninterested in taking the basic steps needed to protect themselves and 330 million other members of the ultimate Team USA from infection.
I’m not the only one who has come to a similar conclusion.
“If you don’t breathe the spirit of the nation, if you don’t have a fierce sense of belonging to each other, you’re not going to sacrifice for the common good,” wrote conservative columnist David Brooks in The New York Times last week. “We’re confronted with a succession of wicked problems and it turns out we’re not even capable of putting on a friggin’ mask.”
One day recently, the parent of a toddler – both of whom were reported as close contacts of a COVID-19-infected person – hung up on me as soon as I gave the reason for my call. I know the parent hung up on me because the parent had done the same thing to another volunteer the day before. The parent had no patience for dealing with us busybodies from the state trying to stem the spread of the disease.
On another shift that week, I got a real patriot. The person was so patriotic – at least in terms of knowing the rights to be expected from the state – that they told me they had the right not to talk to me, and that I should take the individual off the state’s outreach list. The person was downright hostile, in fact.
I found myself surprisingly diplomatic – i.e., effortlessly finding a tactful way of inserting a verbal shiv between the ribs. I thanked that person for their concern for their community.
I am not sure the person noticed the irony in my comment.
I am sure, however, that the person thinks of his- or herself as a true “American” – a star on the field of citizenship. The person is of a type I have observed all my life, and one that seems all the more rampant today: One who uses any bullhorn available to proclaim their rights, but who falls strangely silent when it comes to discussing responsibilities, to discussing working with other members of the team.
I have a pretty good idea what a real team player looks and acts like. They may or may not raise a flag in their front yard on holidays, and they don’t care if their flag is the biggest in the neighborhood. You don’t hear them talking a lot about how much they love their country. But they quietly go about paying taxes. They vote. And, when the country needs them to step up, they step up – even if by doing so they put their lives in peril.
Sometimes you have to sacrifice to help the team.
—
My seventh-great uncle, a guy named Samuel Whittemore, was a cantankerous old coot – much like his old man, my seventh-great-grandfather, Samuel Whittemore Sr. The younger Samuel was 78 years old when the British tried to confiscate Colonial arms stored at Lexington and Concord. He spotted another British unit marching to support the Redcoat retreat. What did he do?
No one would have blamed him if he had run off to get help. Probably no one would have blamed him if he just kept working on his farm and watched the reinforcements go by.
Instead, in a move that led the New England Historical Society to call him possibly the “craziest” American Revolutionary, my uncle grabbed a musket and his dueling pistols, got off three fatal shots, then was shot himself, bayonetted six times and beaten senseless with clubs. My uncle believed in his rights, but he also believed in his responsibility to be a part of the team and defend his community.
He also lived for 18 more years!
Speaking of team players, there is a reason why the World War II generation was called the “Greatest Generation.” That generation united as few generations had done before to combat a truly existential threat to all we on Team USA today claim to hold dear: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
But many of that generation were being denied those “inalienable” rights at home. Consider the Tuskegee Airmen. The African Americans who made up the Tuskegee Airmen volunteered at a time when many of the military brass considered them inferior. George S. Patton Jr., who led an all African American tank unit in his own Third Army, wrote that Black Americans “cannot think fast enough to fight in armor.”
While the Sherman tanks that made up the bulk of Patton’s armored units were fast – for tanks – they were no match for the P-47s and P-51s that the Tuskegee Airmen flew in the skies over Europe. Both fighters were among the fastest piston-driven aircraft in World War II.
The men of Tuskegee faced great discrimination at home – before, during, and even after the war when they should have been welcomed by all as heroes. Yet they stepped up, flying more than 1,500 missions – nearly 180 of them bomber escort missions with a significantly better record of bomber protection that the average fighter group. Eighty-six of them gave their lives for this country … yet many came home to have to fight Jim Crow on their return.
At the time, one might argue that Japanese Americans had even less reason to fight for this country than African Americans. The Japanese – even if they were native-born American citizens – were interned as prisoners of war in their own country. Star Trek actor George Takei’s family, for example, was interned in Arkansas. As they were interned, their businesses were destroyed and their property stolen.
Yet many young Japanese men served in Nisei units in the European Theatre, primarily in the 442nd Infantry Regiment. That unit suffered mightily, especially in the Italian Campaign and in the Vosges Mountains in France. Yet these men, who had every right to tell the United States to take a hike given what it did and was doing to themselves and their families, were undaunted. The 442nd become the most decorated unit for its size in U.S. military history – among them 52 Distinguished Service Crosses, 19 of which were later upgraded to make a total of 21 Medals of Honor.
Marine corporal Ira Hayes is another who had little reason to fight for this country, yet he did. Hayes, a Pima, was one of many Native Americans whose families had been murdered, whose land had been stolen, who had been swindled and abused by the primarily European peoples who displaced them from their ancestral lands.
Yet Hayes joined the U.S. Marines in World War II. He fought in ugly campaigns in the Solomon Islands and on Iwo Jima. He was one of the six in Joe Rosenthal’s iconic image of the raising of the second U.S. flag on Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi. And he was one of only three of the six who left the island alive. He suffered the rest of his tragically short life from post-traumatic stress syndrome.
Why did he do it? Why did he fight to defend a nation that had spent centuries persecuting his people? My guess is that he was a true patriot, a true team player – one who knew his rights, but also knew his responsibilities, too.
How did this nation become great? It became great because generations of its citizens – while maybe demanding their rights – were determined to fulfill their responsibilities. Sure, they might have groused about “the government,” and with good reason, but when “We the People” needed them, they stepped up.
They did not hang up or invoke their “right” to be uncooperative.
If you really want to “make American great again,” you might try thinking of your community first from time to time. Be a team player. Be like the best of what we see – or at least have seen – in baseball.
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.