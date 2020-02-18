KERR, Bernice Elizabeth, of Woodstock, Illinois, formerly of Mechanicsville, Virginia and Concord, Massachusetts, passed away on February 12, 2020. Born in Boston in 1928 to Harriet and Ralph White, she was a leap year baby and would have celebrated her 23rd birthday at the end of this month. She was the loving wife for 58 years to the late Donald Kerr. She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Sue and Bruce Peterson, Jan and Lance Weiglein, Pam and Steve Reis; seven grandchildren, Kelly, Andrew and Kevin Peterson, Brett and Tyler Weiglein, Stephanie and Samantha Reis; and many other loving relatives. Bernice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her positive outlook in all situations along with her incredible generosity made her special. All who knew her were truly blessed. Her home was always open to family, friends and neighbors alike. She never hesitated to welcome someone in for a cup of tea and her signature homemade cookies. She enjoyed baking for and playing board games with her children and grandchildren. She also loved reading and made full use of the local library in all the towns she lived. Bernice was an ardent crafter who enjoyed sewing, painting, cake-decorating, jewelry making, and plastic canvas. She made the wedding cakes for all three of her daughters. After her children were grown Bernice discovered quilting and pursued the hobby with enthusiasm, even taking the time to teach her granddaughters and others to quilt. Her quilting friends brought much joy to her life. She was an active member of the Richmond Piecemakers and served as its president for a number of years. Her family treasures the many quilts and wall hangings she made for them. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the caring staff of Hearthstone Manor where Bernice lived for nine years. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are not necessary, but if you wish to do so, please consider the Alzheimer’s Association.
MORETZ, Elmo Earl “Mo,” 89, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. A native of Boone, N.C., he was the son of Arlie and Alice Moretz; and the eldest of four children, two of whom, Milton and Olive, along with their parents, predeceased him. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Virginia “Ginny” Bridges Moretz; his daughters, Anne (Thom Stanger) and Sabena (John Van Namen), both of Mechanicsville and Patty (Kent McCarty) of Portland, Oregon. He took pride in his three grandchildren, Sarah McCarty, and Bailey and Carter Van Namen. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lea (Bill McGoogan) of St. Augustine, Florida, who was a lifelong friend and dear companion. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins were also special to Mo. Mo earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Appalachian State University and later attended the University of Miami for his doctorate in education. He served in the United States Army during the Korea conflict. His longtime career was as a professor of education, first at the University of South Florida and later at Eastern Kentucky University, where he was the founding dean of the Graduate School. He helped the first international students enroll at EKU, and after returning to the faculty, taught hundreds if not thousands of pre-service teachers over his career. When not teaching, he was farming, tending a large herd of beef cattle. He was an active community volunteer wherever he lived. After retiring from EKU, he and Ginny moved to Mechanicsville to be near their grandsons, where he continued his tradition of service to others and was actively engaged in the life of his family. Instead of flowers, if you’d like to make a gift to an organization he cared about, the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church Building Fund (2446 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111), the Marshall-Moretz Christmas Dinner fund at First Presbyterian Church (P.O. Box 165, Richmond, Ky. 40476), or the Telford YMCA (https://give-to-the-telford-ymca.webnode.com/) would all be worthwhile choices. Any organization that matters to you would also be suitable. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 2446 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia, with a reception to follow at the church.
