May 6 meeting set to hear amendments
Amidst growing concerns regarding the COVID 19 pandemic, Board of Supervisors chairman Bucky Stanley opened last week’s meeting with a motion to postpone a previously scheduled public hearing regarding the Wegmans project.
Originally delayed from its March 25 meeting, Stanley said the public hearing on proffer amendments associated with the application should not be conducted on April 22, the revised date set by the board at its last meeting.
That decision was met with a public outcry with some suggesting county officials were presenting citizens with a dyer choice — either not voicing their opinions on the controversial project or risking their lives by showing up for the scheduled hearing.
Stanley noted current projections predict the virus’ level in Virginia to be at peak levels close to that date, and suggested the board move the hearing to May 6, a delay of two weeks.
“We’re in some difficult times right now and we are trying to do the very best we can,” Stanley said.
“Based on the information from the University of Washington forecasting that the peak of this virus may be the week of April 22, I believe that deferring the public hearing from April 22 to Wednesday, May 6 is the most prudent course of action,” he added.
Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard, author of a failed motion at the board’s last meeting requesting the meeting be moved to May 26, voiced her appreciation for the thought prompting the rescheduling but said she could not support the motion.
“I certainly appreciate the recognition that April 22 is not going to be an amenable week. Hitting the peak of the curve on April 22 does not mean that we will be significantly out of danger a mere week later on May 6,” Prichard said.
“This is such an incendiary public hearing that the public needs to be able to come and fully voice themselves during the meeting, so I cannot support this motion,” she added.
Chickahominy supervisor Anglea Kelly-Wiecek suggested amending the motion and setting the hearing for later toward the end of May.
“We have to be conscious that we don’t want to continue to schedule and pull, and I am afraid that if by May 6 if we are still in similar situations as we are today or we might be on the 22nd that May 6 is just two weeks after what we hope is the curve,” she suggested as a friendly amendment to Stanley’s motion.
That suggestion was rejected, and the motion to postpone to May 6 was approved by a 5-2 vote.
That action was followed by a public comment period that featured a number of citizens expressing opinions regarding scheduling of the Wegmans hearing.
“The opportunity for citizens to engage with you in this capacity is the only opportunity we have as citizens to address all seven of you in one situation at one meeting,” Chris French said. “I’m extremely disappointed in the board’s efforts to hold the hearing for Wegmans in the middle of a global pandemic,” he added.
“This is not the best timing for this because you are going to be on the upward part of a downward slope of this curve,” French commented as he requested a further postponement of the hearing.
Other speakers were more specific in their requests.
“I am here today to respectfully request the postponement of the public hearing on the proposed Wegmans distribution center proffer amendment case until the governor’s stay-at-home order has been lifted and the pandemic has subsided,” Ashland resident Weedon Cloe said.
He noted the importance of face-to-face interaction with constituents. “Supplemental measures recently established by the county such as phone-in and email statements do provide citizen input on matters necessary to address immediate public health requirements and county business related to essential services in the face of this pandemic,” Cloe said.
“However, the magnitude of resident engagement on the Wegmans project so far and the fact that it is not a case necessary to prevent immediate public harm, prescribe a postponement,” he added.
Other speakers noted the governor’s guidelines allowed governments to function and perform necessary and immediate business, but claimed the Wegmans hearing does not qualify as urgent.
In another agenda item on last week’s meeting, planning director David Maloney informed the board that an ongoing dispute pitting Cedar Lane residents against a planned industrial park has been resolved.
After the board deferred action on a site plan appeal earlier this year, involved parties were asked to return to the table and seek common ground regarding the development of the Cardinal Commerce Center.
Residents in neighboring Chickahominy Falls were joined by neighbors along Cedar Lane in opposing the site plan that outlined a single entrance and exit located on the narrow road and directly across the street from Chickahominy Falls.
Opponents formed the Cedar Lane Coalition and filed for a site plan appeal. Residents maintained original plans for the project listed four entrances, two of them located off Route 1.
Under the new agreement, Scannell Properties will construct a right-in, right-out entrance on Route 1 before the first building is opened, reducing truck traffic on Cedar Lane by about 60 percent.
In addition, trucks will be directed to utilize the Route 1 entrance to exit the facility, and future plans include a master plan that would further control truck traffic on Cedar Lane.
Rick Albee, president of the Cedar Lane Coalition, said he was pleased with the settlement that addressed residents’ main concern, traffic.
“I am satisfied with this outcome and appreciate the tireless work of supervisor Sue Dibble, Roger Glover and the Scannell team to resolve this issue for our residents,” Albee said. “We were never opposed to the industrial park, but our main objection had always been 400 heavy trucks coming through Cedar Lane.”
South Anna supervisor Sue Dibble was instrumental in reaching the agreement, setting up numerous meetings with involved parties. Dibble said that cooperation yielded results.
“I am very proud of the way all involved parties were able to work together in a professional and respectful manner to identify concerns and seek resolutions,” Dibble said. “There were compromises made on all sides, and I sincerely appreciate everyone’s hard work. This was a real community effort, and it is my privilege to serve our constituents in Hanover County.”
Chickahominy Falls developer Roger Glover also credited all parties for working together and reaching a settlement.
“I am very proud of what we have developed here in Hanover and what we all have been able to accomplish over these last seven months with the Hanover Board of Supervisors,” Glover said in a press release. “I do want to acknowledge the efforts of Supervisor Sue Dibble and Planning Director Dave Maloney who have worked diligently to improve the truck traffic patterns and meet our citizens’ concerns.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.