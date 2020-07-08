BLANKENSHIP, Bob, went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020, at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Blankenship; his daughter, Robbie Sue; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Sherry Howell. Bob served his country in the Army during the Korean War and then worked for C & O Railroad. After retirement, he enjoyed driving a school bus for Hanover County. Bob was well loved by all who were blessed to know him.
