DOSWELL — Sometimes, the best way to judge the success of a charitable program is by the number of smiles displayed on the faces of those receiving the services.
For the past 31 years, the Doswell Ruritan Club has put smiles on the faces of thousands of Hanover County children by providing Christmas for kids who might otherwise not enjoy the joys of the season through their Christmas Mother program.
In what has become the county’s first sign that Christmas is around the corner, a group of previous honorees and program supporters gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Flippo in Doswell on Wednesday, Oct. 9, to name this year’s Christmas Mother.
Carolyn Bowles, a lifelong Old Church resident, was selected to head this year’s project at the holiday-themed event that has become a Hanover tradition.
“I am truly honored to be chosen by the Cold Harbor Ruritan Club in which my husband, Joe Bowles, is a member, to serve as the 2019 Hanover Christmas Mother,” Bowles said before the group of previous recipients gathered for a group photo.
Each year, one of the county’s Ruritan Clubs is tapped to select the Christmas Mother, and this year’s task fell to Cold Harbor. The Christmas Mother program is supported by all Hanover Ruritans.
“I have always loved doing for others. That is what makes me the happiest,” Bowles said. “Therefore, helping with this non-profit program helps bring Christmas to underprivileged families in Hanover County.”
She cited a long list of contributors who make the program a success each year.
“Donations from our Hanover friends, local businesses, civic clubs, churches, and canned goods collected by our citizens and school children go toward meals, clothing, toys, gift cards, and the financial and emotional support that these families need to celebrate a truly special holiday season,” Bowles said.
Last year, the program delivered 950 boxes of canned goods to 466 families, and more than 1,250 children were helped through the program. In addition, the project supplied gift cards to 85 seniors and disabled citizens. Total cost of the program in 2018 was almost $110,000.
“I am extremely happy to be part of this,” Bowles said.
Hanover County Public Schools provided more than 10,000 canned goods for the effort in 2018, and will be participating in this year’s effort as well.
Bowles worked as an administrative assistant in the library at Stonewall Jackson Middle School for 36 years until her retirement in 2010. She was named Support Employee of the Year in 2009, and is a member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church where she sung in the choir for many years.
Bowles and husband Joe have one son, Joey, who lives in Bon Air with his wife Janice.
While the next few months will be busy for Bowles with appearances throughout the metro area scheduled and a ride in the Mechanicsville Christmas Parade, her normal routine finds her relaxing at her Sunnyside home.
“I enjoy reading, love music and dancing, and most of all sitting in my gazebo outside surrounded by nature,” she said. “I also love playing with fur babies Benxi, my 17-year-old Cairn terrier, Ava Marie my kitty cat and my African Grey parrot,” she added.
For many years, Bowles raised AKC Dachshunds and Pugs “which brought me much joy.”
The Hanover Christmas Mother program was started in 1951 by the Doswell Women’s Club and expanded each subsequent year until it became too burdensome for the small club to handle.
Franklin Jones is a member of the Doswell Ruritan Club and has been involved with the Christmas Mother Program since 1989, and serves at this year’s chairman of the Food Committee.
“This is our 31st year of sponsoring the Hanover Christmas Mother,” Jones said. “Other Ruritan Clubs come in and help us. This is an all volunteer effort.”
For more information and ways you can help this year’s effort, contact Franklin Jones, 804-876-3644, or submit requests to Hanover Christmas Mother, P.O. Box 39, Doswell VA 23047.
