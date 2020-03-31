HANOVER -- A familiar face will be returning to Hanover County, in his words, “fill some big shoes”.
Goochland county administrator John Budesky was unanimously selected as Hanover’s next county administrator, filling a role occupied by Rhu Harris for 15 years.
Budesky referred to Harris as a friend, mentor and colleague as he made brief comments to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors after his selection was unanimously ratified at last Wednesday’s meeting.
Even with the subdued setting and limited attendance, Budesky’s hiring was more akin to a reunion for the lifelong administrator who has spent four years as Goochland’s chief administrator.
He left his position as deputy county administrator in Hanover in 2016 to assume those duties, but has maintained his residence in Hanover.
“I am humbled and honored to be considered for this role. Hanover has been home to my family for many years. Having the opportunity to serve the community we are active in is an exciting professional opportunity, but, more importantly, it’s an opportunity to make a difference and serve the residents and businesses in a dynamic, diverse, historic community in the Richmond region,” Budesky said late last week.
He acknowledged the good working relationship established in Goochland.
“I am very proud of the work that the leadership team and I have accomplished in Goochland,” Budesky said. “We are known for our civic engagement, transparency, and listening. These skills have helped us to have solid relationships with our boards, commissions, and, more broadly, our citizens.”
Even with the successful run in Goochland, the lure of returning home to Hanover was too much to resist. Budesky and his wife have two children who attend Hanover schools.
“Hanover is an amazing community, and the word is clearly out that it’s a great place in which to live in and make business investments,” Budesky said.
He said maintaining that status is critical.
“There is a delicate balance to protect the great things that define Hanover and manage growth and investment in the right locations. This will be an ongoing challenge that we must confront,” the Pennsylvania native said.
Those challenges are compounded with the issues prompted by the current health crisis, a situation that requires full attention at this tenure.
“Responding to the current needs of our communities in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic is priority one right now,” he said. “As this crisis subsides in the future and we identify the impacts to our citizens and businesses, we will need to take appropriate measures to support vital operations and prioritize the needs of our residents.”
Board chair Bucky Stanley, Beaverdam District, welcomed Budesky to the county and voiced support for the new hire.
“He already had a good reputation in Hanover and the Richmond region and has proven himself as the Goochland county administrator,” Stanley said in a press release. “We look forward to his leadership of the county workforce in the implementation of the board’s vision for Hanover County.”
Vice chair Sean Davis echoed those sentiments of support. “Mr. Budesky is the right choice at the right time,” Davis said.
The Henry District representative noted the quality pool of candidates that applied for the Hanover job. During the search, 32 applications were received and 13 were interviewed, resulting in three finalists.
“Hanover’s reputation afforded us the opportunity to attract some of the highest qualified candidates in the nation,” Davis said.
“The unanimous decision to appoint John came after an exhaustive review of numerous experienced applicants,” he added.
Budesky will assume his new duties on July 1, but no later than Sept. 1. The employment contract includes an annual salary of $220,000.
In other matters, the board continued to address impacts of the coronavirus pandemic with updates by Dr. Thomas Franck, director of the Chickahominy Health District, on current levels of infection in the region.
County attorney Dennis Walther introduced two temporary emergency ordinances that will better allow county officials to conduct business during the crisis.
One allows remote participation on boards, commissions and committees during the crisis, while the other addresses government continuity during the disruptive crisis.
“COVID-19 has caused a substantial impact of the operations of all local governments. We are operating in an environment where we have some data and some speculation — that’s simply the way things go when making decisions in a high tempo environment,” Davis said after the meeting.
Harris summed up the current situation regarding levels of operation currently being observed in county offices. He said 30 to 40 percent of county employees are working remotely.
As the virus has worsened, doors to offices have been locked but are still open for business, and citizens can still carry on normal practices such as applying for permits and other services.
“We are open for business. You can file a business permit, review planning documents, pay your taxes . . .,” Harris said.
He noted Fire-EMS and Sheriff’s Office services have maintained normal levels of service during the crisis
“They’ve never skipped a beat in regard to what they are doing,” Harris said.
Davis agreed in an interview late last week. “Folks can be assured that we will continue to give the high level of service that Hanover residents demand. We will also provide up-to-date information through a policy of maximum disclosure with minimum delay.”
The impact on county finances could be significant, according to Harris, especially for small businesses, lodging, and sales tax revenues that are plummeting with the closings.
“It is our preliminary review right now that we think the impact to Hanover County for the remainder of this fiscal year . . . is going to be about $4 million,” Harris said.
Earlier this year, county officials estimated that revenue receipts would be about $1.3 over anticipated amounts. Even with the surplus, that leaves a $2.7 million shortfall due to the virus.
Harris expects to address that shortfall by asking departments to cut operating budgets by 5 percent and instituting a hiring freeze for non-essential personnel.
“We are very confident that working together we can find that $2.7 million. I’m here tonight telling you I’m sure we will get there,” he added.
Next year’s budget also could be affected, but Harris said that issue will be addressed at a later date after effects on the state budget are revealed.
“The numbers when the General Assembly left town are not the numbers that will move forward as a budget . . . that will certainly impact us on a local level,” Harris said.
Harris also lauded the efforts of Economic Development director Linwood Thomas and his office’s efforts to assist local businesses during this emergency.
“There are ongoing conversations throughout the region as to how we help these small businesses,” Harris said. “He’s right there in the forefront with the other partners doing our part for Hanover County.”
The board also announced new guidelines regarding county meetings during the crisis. Whenever possible, the county will align itself with state-issued crowd limitations that will require some adjustments to public hearings and comment periods.
Cancelled public hearings (excluding Wegmans) from last week’s meeting will be conducted in a special meeting April 15 with public comments being accepted by phone or email. Persons wishing to address the board in person will be allowed to do so, but the 10-person limit will be adhered to when possible.
An April 1 public hearing on the budget and tax rates will be conducted per those guidelines, and the April 8 regular meeting also will adhere to those restrictions.
Groups from each public hearing will enter the board room as the previous case’s participants exit.
Contact phone numbers and email information are available on the county’s website.
Chickahominy District supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek said the plan is acceptable for some public hearings and meetings, but may not be feasible in others.
“I really don’t think we know where we’re going to be in terms of April. I know we want to think we will be in better place regarding COVID-19, but I think we will have to continue discussions about how we would handle a 200-person public hearing on April 22 (Wegmans). This conversation is going to have to continue about how we would handle that,” Kelly-Wiecek said.
