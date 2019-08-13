HANOVER – Two assessors with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) accompanied Col. David R. Hines, sheriff of Hanover County, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, for the 36th annual National Night Out.
Maj. Tracy Estep, from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, and Capt. Warren Hedrick, who is retired from the Blounty County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee joined in the observance, which is designed to strengthen communities by encouraging neighborhoods to engage in stronger relationships with one another and their local law enforcement partners.
Sgt. Steve DiLoreto said, “The goal of the program is to heighten crime prevention awareness, build support and participation in local anti-crime programs, and most importantly, send a message that our neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. It’s also the perfect opportunity to get to know your neighbors even better.”
As for the accreditation program, agencies are required to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services. A public information session was held Monday, Aug. 5, to allow members of the community and HCSO employees to provide comments.
