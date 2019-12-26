Saturday, Jan. 4
A Community Salt Fish Breakfast will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Enon UMC at 6156 Studley Rd. in Mechanicsville. The menu includes salt fish, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage gravy, biscuits, corn cakes, hash browns, grits, apples, waffles, and beverage for $8 (age 6 and under are admitted free of charge).Proceeds benefit Heart Havens and Enon Men’s Ministry.
Ongoing
Families Anonymous Support Group meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Monday at the Episcopal Church of the Creator at 7159 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville. The group is a self-help fellowship for the friends and family members of addicts who are in need of understanding and healing themselves. For details, call Sandy at 804-730-4812 or email sandy.leigh@verizon.net.
Overcomers Outreach and Women’s Codependency, a Christ-centered anonymous support program offering hope and healing for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Christian Center at 8061 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 804-366-9645 or email kjfaith1@gmail.com.
Saturdays
Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashland Campus, located at 11515 Ashcake Road in Ashland two miles west of U.S. 1, holds it church service at 5 p.m. with Pastor Nycholas Greig. For more information, visit www.trinityrichmond.net or call 804-270-9626.
Sundays
All Souls Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist Rite II at 9:15 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church at 8154 Atlee Rd. in Mechanicsville. A nursery will be available for infants and toddlers. Katherine G. Dougherty is the Deacon in charge of All Souls. For more information, visit www.allsoulsva.org.
A Healing and Recovery SS Class meets at 9 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church at 7046 Cold Harbor Rd. in Mechanicsville. The class is for adults 18 and over and is an extension of the NorthStar community that also meets at 6 p.m. Fridays at the church. The Christian 12 Steps and Biblical wisdom are the basis of study and discussion to learn about God’s place in our lives. All are welcome. For more information, call 804-746-5081 or contact Craig Simpson at craigwgbc@gmail.com.
Outside the Walls, a new Narcotics Anonymous group, has been organized and will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Pamunkey Regional Jail at 7240 Courtland Farm Rd. in Hanover. For more information, contact John Shinholser, McShin president, at 804-249-1845. The website is http://www.mcshin.org.
Tuesdays
A Commanders coffee is held from 10 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 90 at 17662 Beaver Dam Rd. in Beaverdam to discuss issues of interest/befits of the American Legion. There also will be donuts. For more information, call Post Commander Eugene Truitt at 804-746-4734.
The Hanover Concert Band rehearses from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday, mid-January through mid December, at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center at 500 S. Railroad Ave. in Ashland, just south of U.S. 54. Membership is open to anyone who can read music and play a non-string instrument. High school students are welcome with parents’ permission. For more information, visit www.hanoverconcertband.org or call 804-789-0536.
Thursdays
The Ashland Rotary Club meets weekly at noon at the Iron Horse Restaurant at 100 S. Railroad Ave. in in Ashland. For more information, contact Steve Dunham at 804-496-6093 or sandrdunham@yahoo.com.
Overcomers Outreach & Women’s Codependency is a Christ-centered anonymous support program offering hope and healing for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at Shalom Baptist Church at 8116 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 804-366-6524 or email mjfaith1@gmail.com.
Second Mondays
The WEB of Hope meets from 10 a. m. to noon at the Black Creek Baptist Church at 6289 McClellan Rd. in Mechanicsville. It is one of several groups in the Richmond area that crochets, knits, sews, and quilts gifts for the American Red Cross to distributed to those in need. Since its inception, the WEB has donated over 153,00 gifts locally, nationally and globally. If you can make it, the WEB can use it. There are so many organizations in need of help. For more information, call Laurie Wagner at 804-781-0338.
Third Mondays
Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group for caregivers and others who want to help and encourage those who have loved ones with dementia illnesses meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in Room E106 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, contact Jennifer Bean at 804-559-2805, Mark Elliott at 804-746-8288 or the church office at 804-746-9073.
The Hanover County Community Services Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at 12300 Washington Hwy. in Ashland.
Second Tuesdays
Cold Harbor Rd Church of Christ will meet at noon on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning Jan. 14. There is no cost for the luncheon. This is a time for those that have lost their spouses, or now find themselves alone, to meet, socialize, and encourage once another. For more information, call 863-381-1867.
The Hanover County Historical Society will be conducting free tours of the Old Hanover Courthouse on the Historic Courthouse Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Tuesday through December. The address is 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover. For more information, visit http://www.hanoverhistorical.org/index.html.
Second Tuesdays
The Clay Spring Garden Club in Ashland meets at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month (except for the month of July at the First Baptist Church in Ashland off of U.S. 54. Barbara Boor is the president. Doors are open to anyone who would like to attend.
Second Wednesday
Hanover Family Support Group, a support group for family members of a loved one with a mental illness, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. the second Tuesday evening of each month at the Ashland office of Hanover Community Services located at 12300 Washington Highway in Ashland. Attendees support one another, share experiences, challenges and resources and to advocate for their loved ones. For more information, contact Kathy Redfearn, LCSW at 804-675-4230.
The Greater Richmond Alzheimer’s Association and the Hanover Adult Center will host a caregiver support group from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Hanover Adult Center at 7231 Stonewall Parkway in Mechanicsville. The meetings will provide an opportunity for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s to exchange coping skills and give mutual support. Co-facilitators are Vivian Bagby and Barbara Allen. For more information, call the Greater Richmond Alzheimer’s Association chapter at 804-967-2580.
First Thursday
Hillcrest Baptist Church will host First Thursday Hymn Sing at 10 a.m., including singing old hymns and a snack lunch, on the corner of U.S. 301 and Hillcrest Road. For more information, call 804-730-1500.
