Thursday, Aug. 15
The Hanover County Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Hanover County Board of Supervisors Meeting Room in the Administration Building at 7516 County Complex Rd. in Hanover.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Salem Presbyterian Church will hold its Annual Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fried chicken or ham dinners will be sold. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Takeouts are available. For more information, call 804-746-0732.
Thursday and Friday,
Aug. 22-23
The Sheltering Arms Circle will host its annual fund raiser, a Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday on the second floor of the hospital at 8254 Atlee Rd. in Mechanicsville. Proceeds will benefit the hospital’s patients and other circle projects. The public is invited.
Friday through
Sunday, Aug. 23-25
Back to School VBS will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Rural Point Baptist Church at 6548 Studley Rd. in Mechanicsville with Ted and Jo Mock with “Rocky” for K4 through 5th grade. Ventriloquism, bounce house (Friday), water games (Saturday) and ice cream sundaes (Sunday) will be included, as well as lessons, singing, snacks, and games. To preregister your child, go to www.vbsmate.com/RPBCVA or Facebook at www.facebook.com/RPBCVA. For more information, call 804-730-3226.
Saturday, Aug. 24
In celebration of Homecoming 2019, the First Shiloh Baptist Church located at 8150 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville will host a church picnic at Camp Hanover from 2 to 6 p.m. It will be a time of family fun and fellowship with lots of good food, swimming, games, and a cake and pie baking contest. Tickets and additional information are available by contacting the church office at 804-730-1348.
Monday, Aug. 26
Are you hurting? Do your relationships need to be repaired? Are you experiencing grief from loss? The Small Group ministry at The Healing Place can give you the support and care that you need. To learn more, join in a small group orientation at 6:30 p.m. at The Healing Place Center for Counseling and Spiritual Formation, located at the First Shiloh Baptist Church (Youth Center), at 8150 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, visit The Healing Place website at www.thehealingplaceva.org or contact the church office at 804-730-1348.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Hanover County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room in the County Administration Building at 7516 County Complex Rd. in Hanover.
Friday, Sept. 6
A Soaking Prayer service will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Healing Place Center for Counseling and Spiritual Formation at the First Shiloh Baptist Church (Youth Center) at 8150 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. The Soaking Prayer service provides an opportunity to pray in a quiet beautiful setting and is open to the community. For more information, contact The Healing Place staff at 804-730-1348.
Friday and Saturday,
Sept. 6-7
A Brunswick Stew Sale will be held by the Knights of Columbus at the Church of the Redeemer at 8275 Meadowbridge Rd. in Mechanicsville. The cost is $10 a quart. Once an order is placed, it will be ready for pick up on Sept. 6 and 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. To place an order, email asmmlm344@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 8
In celebration of Homecoming 2019, the First Shiloh Baptist Church located at 8150 Walnut Grove Rd. will host a Gospel Music Concert at 3 p.m. Featured musical guests include The St. James Intergenerational Choir of Tappahannock and the Emmaus Baptist Church Male Chorus of Goochland. The community is invited to attend and share a great afternoon of Gospel music.
Sunday through
Wednesday,
Sept. 15-18
First Shiloh Baptist Church will celebrate its annual homecoming and revival beginning with morning worship at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday and afternoon worship at 2:30 p.m. Pastor R. Neal Siler will deliver the morning service message and the guest pastor and church for the afternoon service will be Rev. Maurice Vincent and the New Chestnut Baptist Church. Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The revival preacher will be Dr. Michael Kelsey, pastor of the Good Samaritan Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. The community is invited to celebrate Homecoming and Revival with the First Shiloh congregation.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
The Colonial Farm Credit blood drive will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at 7104 Mechanicsville Tpk. in Mechanicsville. To set up an appointment, call Megan Arrington at 804-746-1252 or visit the Red Cross website at www.redcrossblood.org and search for the Colonial Farm Credit drive using the 23111 zip code. The Red Cross highly encourages appointments.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Crafters and vendors are wanted for the 29th Annual Short Pump Ruritan Club Bazaar, which will be held at Short Pump Middle School at 4701 Pouncey Tract Rd. To obtain and application and/or more information, call 804-387-6804 or email suebzink@aol.com.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Frog Level Fire Department will host its Fall Festival and Parade from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors may sign up by calling 804-338-8796 or emailing crozell@verizon.net.
Ongoing
Families Anonymous Support Group meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Monday at the Episcopal Church of the Creator at 7159 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville. The group is a self-help fellowship for the friends and family members of addicts who are in need of understanding and healing themselves. For details, call Sandy at 804-730-4812 or email sandy.leigh@verizon.net.
Overcomers Outreach and Women’s Codependency, a Christ-centered anonymous support program offering hope and healing for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Christian Center at 8061 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 804-366-9645 or email kjfaith1@gmail.com.
Saturdays
Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashland Campus, located at 11515 Ashcake Road in Ashland two miles west of U.S. 1, holds it church service at 5 p.m. with Pastor Nycholas Greig. For more information, visit www.trinityrichmond.net or call 804-270-9626.
Sundays
All Souls Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist Rite II at 9:15 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church at 8154 Atlee Rd. in Mechanicsville. A nursery will be available for infants and toddlers. Katherine G. Dougherty is the Deacon in charge of All Souls. For more information, visit www.allsoulsva.org.
A Healing and Recovery SS Class meets at 9 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church at 7046 Cold Harbor Rd. in Mechanicsville. The class is for adults 18 and over and is an extension of the NorthStar community that also meets at 6 p.m. Fridays at the church. The Christian 12 Steps and Biblical wisdom are the basis of study and discussion to learn about God’s place in our lives. All are welcome. For more information, call 804-746-5081 or contact Craig Simpson at craigwgbc@gmail.com.
Outside the Walls, a new Narcotics Anonymous group, has been organized and will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Pamunkey Regional Jail at 7240 Courtland Farm Rd. in Hanover. For more information, contact John Shinholser, McShin president, at 804-249-1845. The website is http://www.mcshin.org.
Tuesdays
A Commanders coffee is held from 10 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 90 at 17662 Beaver Dam Rd. in Beaverdam to discuss issues of interest/befits of the American Legion. There also will be donuts. For more information, call Post Commander Eugene Truitt at 804-746-4734.
Thursdays
The Rotary Club of Ashland meets at noon for lunch at the Henry Clay Inn at 114 N. Railroad Ave. in Ashland. For more information, contact Jennifer Fox at 804-314-2834 or jfox@barnesfamilylaw.com.
Overcomers Outreach & Women’s Codependency is a Christ-centered anonymous support program offering hope and healing for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at Shalom Baptist Church at 8116 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 804-366-6524 or email mjfaith1@gmail.com.
Second Mondays
The WEB of Hope, which crochets, knits, sews, and quilts gifts for the American Red Cross to distribute to those in need, meets from 10 a. m. to noon at the Black Creek Baptist Church at 6289 McClellan Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, call Laurie Wagner at 804-781-0338.
Third Mondays
Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group for caregivers and others who want to help and encourage those who have loved ones with dementia illnesses meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in Room E106 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, contact Jennifer Bean at 804-559-2805, Mark Elliott at 804-746-8288 or the church office at 804-746-9073.
The Hanover County Community Services Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at 12300 Washington Hwy. in Ashland.
Second Tuesdays
Hanover Family Support Group, a support group for family members of a loved one with a mental illness, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. the second Tuesday evening of each month at the Ashland office of Hanover Community Services located at 12300 Washington Highway in Ashland. Attendees support one another, share experiences, challenges and resources and to advocate for their loved ones. For more information, contact Kathy Redfearn, LCSW at 804-675-4230.
The Hanover County Historical Society will be conducting free tours of the Old Hanover Courthouse on the Historic Courthouse Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Tuesday through December. The address is 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover. For more information, visit http://www.hanoverhistorical.org/index.html.
Second Tuesdays
The Clay Spring Garden Club in Ashland meets at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month (except for the month of July at the First Baptist Church in Ashland off of U.S. 54. Barbara Boor is the president. Doors are open to anyone who would like to attend.
Second Wednesday
The Greater Richmond Alzheimer’s Association and the Hanover Adult Center will host a caregiver support group from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Hanover Adult Center at 7231 Stonewall Parkway in Mechanicsville. The meetings will provide an opportunity for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s to exchange coping skills and give mutual support. Co-facilitators are Vivian Bagby and Barbara Allen. For more information, call the Greater Richmond Alzheimer’s Association chapter at 804-967-2580.
First Thursday
Hillcrest Baptist Church will host First Thursday Hymn Sing at 10 a.m., including singing old hymns and a snack lunch, on the corner of U.S. 301 and Hillcrest Road. For more information, call 804-730-1500.
