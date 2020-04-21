Six residents share reasons -- in a quarantine style forum -- why they should be elected in May 5 General Election
ASHLAND -- Six candidates are vying for three open seats on the Ashland Town Council in General Election scheduled for Tuesday, May 5.
All of those announced candidates appeared remotely in an electronic candidates’ forum held last week. The event was sponsored by the League of Women Voters and hosted by Dr. Lauren Bell, Randolph-Macon College political science professor and dean.
Bell acknowledged the forum via the internet was a first for her, but pledged to maintain an as close to normal procedure as possible, including questions submitted by email.
The five-member panel holds elections every two years and council members are elected for four-year terms.
Kathy Abbott and Steve Trivett represent incumbents in the race, while four of the candidates are newcomers to the Ashland political scene. They include Anita Barnhart, D.A. Wooten, Stephanie Hare and David Goldstein.
Dr. George Spagna has served on town council since 2004 and is not seeking re-election.
Barnhart is a retired educator who said those skills learned in 30 years of education have prepared her well for the duties on council.
As a former IB coordinator, Barnhart said she is well-acquainted with creating budgets and forming long range plans.
Wooten said he’s running to enhance Ashland’s “incredible potential” by taking “bold political stances.”
Wooten said he also would focus on engaging the town’s lesser-served communities and encourage them to become involved by promoting cultural events and establishing shelters for domestic violence and human trafficking victims.
He also described himself as a strong advocate of education reform with an emphasis on K-12 grades.
Hare is a 20-year resident of Ashland and said she wants to be involved in her community government.
She said her interests were sparked after attending the town’s Citizen Leadership Academy.
“It changed my thoughts and opened my eyes to what government can do for people,” Hare said during the forum.
“I love what I do and I want to keep serving.” said Abbott, who also is a CLA graduate. Completing her first term on council, Abbott said she is devoted and committed to moving Ashland forward.
Abbott serves on numerous boards and committees around town, including the Ashland Theatre.
Goldstein said he’s the most “new” of the candidates. Before moving to Ashland, Goldstein said he had lived “everywhere,” but is devoted to Ashland’s unique atmosphere, its walkability and “small town feel.”
Goldstein is a former professor and small business owner and said he hopes to bring “bright and imaginative ideas to council.
“I think we can do a lot of things better,” he said.
Trivett is the current mayor and is completing his second term on council.
“It’s been an enjoyable ride with some good times and some challenging times,” Trivett said.
He currently works as a carpenter mentoring young children in Church Hill, and said he considered not running for another term but his peers convinced him to seek another term.
“It’s a wonderful thing to serve,” he said.
Regarding financial impacts the current crisis could present for town budgets, Goldstein said he would explore various options to “make ends meet.”
As a former librarian, Barnhart said she is prepared to meet and find budget solutions.
Abbott reassured citizens that Ashland will rebound from the shutdown, and expressed confidence in Town Manager Josh Farrar and Assistant Town Manager Matt Reynal and their ability to meet these challenges.
“We’re going to be able to weather this storm,” Abbott said. “We are in good shape.”
Wooten and Hare also deferred to Farrar and his budgetary experience, and pledged to follow that guidance.
Trivett managed multimillion-dollar budgets while heading the county’s Community Services Board, but said the process involves more than just figures.
“It’s not just about the dollars,” he said. “It’s about the goals and responsibilities.”
All six candidates expressed a desire to address affordable housing concerns in the town’s limits.
“We need a plan of action that fits all,” said Barnhart, voicing her strong support for diverse communities.
Abbott reminded voters that Ashland has more affordable housing opportunities than any other area in Hanover County, but acknowledged it’s not enough.
“We still have a need,” she said. “We’re moving in that direction.
Wooten said he would work to allow that lesser-served community to have a “louder voice” and greater participation, and that he would support more food banks in the area.
Hare expressed a need for all levels of the community to become involved in government to ensure representation for all of Ashland’s residents.
“Housing is not an easy nut to crack,” Trivett said. While exploring regional efforts to address the problem, the final remedy will require citizens to accept lower cost housing in their neighborhoods.”
Goldstein said he would explore the possibility of creating a business enterprise zone or tap in to other federal programs. He also would utilize zoning “to help home ownership.”
Abbott said council has reached out to minority communities by holding meetings and gathering input, but obstacles remain.
The relationship among differing racial communities is the centerpiece of Wooten’s candidacy. “It’s the heart of my agenda,” he said. He suggested events focused on that minority community, including those that are culturally-themed.
Improving racial harmony is something Trivett said “he’s been working on all of his life.” He is active with Hanover Habitat for Humanity and other organizations, and said “it’s time to knock these barriers down.”
Goldstein was a professor at an African American college, and said he would visit those communities and gather feedback. He also encouraged more voter registration among minorities.
Barnhart said she would establish working relationships among communities at an early age and establish mentoring and tutoring programs to serve those areas.
All of the candidates expressed a desire to maintain Ashland’s unique character while meeting the challenges of change.
“I want the citizens of Ashland to know that I’m interested in protecting what makes Ashland a special place to live,” Barnhart said in her closing remarks. “Ashland is fortunate to have strong government and I’m interested in serving because I truly want to know what the people in the community think and feel.”
“I’m eager to participate in helping this community however I can, working with any of the incredible people we have here,” Wooten said in his closing.
Trivett said he would continue a heartfelt dedication to his community and his responsibilities. “I will stay humble. I want to keep doing my homework and listening,” he said. “My hope is that we continue to look out for each other.”
“This has been a fun time and an eye-opening experience,” Hare said in her closing remarks. “I would love to work hard for my town. I care about Ashland and the citizens who live here.”
Abbott told voters she is passionate about Ashland and wants to continue serving. “I want to keep my job,” she said. “I love what I do and I want to keep serving.”
She urged citizens to engage their council members and provide input on community issues, especially during this crisis period.
Goldstein said, “It’s an honor to run for town council,” and expressed a desire to engage underserved populations. “I chose to run because I love what I see here and it’s important we have new ideas to tackle the tough problems.”
