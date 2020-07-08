ASHLAND -- Due to recent action taken by the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, Hanover County Public Schools received $4.1 million in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 funding.
The budget supplement covers qualifying and unexpected expenses between March 1 and Dec. 30 due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Purchasing laptops for all high school students and students in grades three through five is a high priority. Middle school students are already scheduled to receive laptops during the 2020-2021 school year as part of the previously approved FY2021 budget.
“We are grateful for the continued support of the board of supervisors and county administration as we work to serve the complex needs of our students, families, and staff during these challenging times. Now more than ever, we must be prepared to quickly pivot and adapt to teaching our students in a rapidly changing environment. These additional funds will allow us to better support student learning, as well as provide for the health and safety needs of our students and staff to the greatest extent possible,” Dr. Michael Gill, Superintendent of Schools, said.
Securing products that help to support and promote health, hygiene, and social distancing within each school also tops the list.
A few examples include the following:
l Hand sanitizing stations for classrooms and common areas
l Classroom and bus sanitizing machines
l Sick areas for sick students
l Personal protective and medical equipment (i.e., masks, gloves, face shields, thermometers, folding cots, etc.)
l Additional signage encouraging healthy habits, hygiene, and social distancing
l Mobile food carts
l Disposable food service trays, utensils, and other items
The school division will continue to assess and prioritize additional needs during the summer as work continues to finalize plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
Information submitted by Chris R. Whitley, Hanover County Public Schools public information officer.
