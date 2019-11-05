HOLMES, Carolyn Sue, of Mechanicsville, passed away on October 6, 2019, after a short but fierce battle with cancer. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, John Ray Holmes Sr.; daughter, Susan Holmes Lahmon; son, John Ray Holmes Jr.; father, Edward Holmes; brother, Charles Holmes; and sister, Patricia Urban. She is survived by her mother, Frances K. Holmes; sisters, Barbara McKenney, Audrey Overstreet, Esther Moore; brother-in-law, Chip Urban; sister-in-law, Bea Holmes; son-in-law, Ronald Lahmon; close family friend, Steve Winfree; and a host of beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Carolyn was a loving and dedicated wife and mother; her family was her world. She faithfully followed Jesus Christ her entire life, and was an inspiration to those around her. For the last 15 years, Carolyn worked at Fairmount Christian Church as an administrative assistant and receptionist. Her pleasant voice and warm smile greeted everyone who called or visited the church office. Previously, she was an assistant vice president with First Virginia Bank. Carolyn was a graduate of George Wythe High School and attended the American Institute of Banking, where she served on the Board of Trustees. Per Carolyn’s request, a simple graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
