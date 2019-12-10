HAYES, Charles A., 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord December 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert Hayes and Sarah Cardwell; his sister, Jackie Berry; his brother, James “Jimmy” Hayes; and his loving wife and best friend of 34 years, Mary Lou Hayes. He is survived by his daughters, Sarah Anne and Crystal (Andrew); his granddaughters, Emma and Harper; his sisters-in-law, Margaret Tellis and Elaine Gardner (Dave); and several nieces and nephews, one very dear to him, Mary Fones (Jerry). Charles served in Vietnam with the U.S. Coast Guard, before working with and retiring from DuPont after 30-plus years. He had a love for animals and enjoyed fishing, boating, NASCAR, riding horses and spending time with his family. The family received friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. The funeral was held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home. Interment immediately followed at Black Creek Baptist Church, 6289 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hanover Humane Society
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Richmond Pitmaster Tuffy Stone and co. taking over Westover Hills coffee shop to open The Westover restaurant
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire
-
Richmond Tacky Lights List 2019
-
Pink Flamingo restaurant is now open in former Pasture space
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.