LOVING, Charles Edwin, of Dunnsville, Va., passed peacefully on December 28, 2019, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Estelle Farmer Loving; his loving wife, Glenda Parsley Loving; two brothers, Frank and Milton Loving. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sherry (Jeff), Chuck (Sharon) and Renee (Jason); brother, Rusty Loving; grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam), Katie (Mike), Lindsey, Christopher (Brittany) and Callie; great-grandchildren, Hailee, Grayson, Landon and Brindley; his adopted family, Danny, Sabrina and Heather Conway; special neighbors, Roger and Sally Justice; many loving nieces and nephews; and his sweet, “Lil Bit.” His years working for Henrico and Essex County School Systems gave him many lifelong friends and an insight on helping others in need. He always wanted to make life easier for others by helping any way he could. Funeral home services for Charles are being provided by Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond of Richmond, Va. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

