LEAGUE, Charles F. "Charley," 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sherman League and Helen Reininger League; and sister, Helen Diane. Charley is survived by his wife of 36 years, Nellie; sons, Charles Travis and Tyler Sherman (Emily); daughter, Allison Victoria; grandson, Charlie; brother, Bill (Darlene); and nieces, Jaime Coulling and Megan Cash. Charley loved his brother, his family, Nelson County, coaching, the Detroit Tigers and horse racing, not necessarily in that order! He taught and coached in Nelson, Culpeper and Hanover County school systems. Because we care for friends and family so deeply, we have decided to postpone a celebration of Charley until this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hanover Education Foundation (P.O. Box 1297, Ashland, Va. 23005) for the Charley League student scholarship.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Richmond may shut down parks if residents don't social distance
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery
Most Popular
-
Hines: Sheriff’s Office will still be available for county’s needs
-
Former mayor: change schools’ names
-
The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 3/18/2020
-
Hanover joins in declaring Local State of Emergency
-
From the managing editor: With coronavirus’ arrival, what kinds of days are ahead?
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.