RAINES, Charles “Buddy” R., 76, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord September 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sarah Raines; daughter, Pattie Weber (Geoff Prather); grandson, A.J. Weber; friend, Justin Weber; brother, Bill Raines (Jessie); three nieces, Trisha Bell, Pam Elliott and Sarah Lyons; and two nephews, Herbie Raines and Ted Lyons. The family received friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hanover Humane Society.
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
Chesterfield GOP kicks Sen. Amanda Chase out of the county party
-
Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
The end of an American tradition: The Amtrak dining car
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
804-539-2995 Commercial Landscaping & power washing. Mobile detail service 3 or more veh…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.