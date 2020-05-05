TAYLOR

TAYLOR, Chelcie "Cowboy" Gene Sr., 67, of Mechanicsville, passed away at his home Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with his loving wife of 30 years, Shirley Hepp Taylor, by his side. Survivors include his sisters, Laura Bell Maynard (Ralph) and Patsy Maynard; his brother, Michael (Liz); his children, Christy Moore (Greg), Dana Overby (Bill) and Gene Taylor (Elizabeth); stepdaughter, Taska Parker (Dave); six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him. He was preceded in death by two brothers, his parents; and a brother-in-law, William Maynard. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

