TAYLOR, Chelcie "Cowboy" Gene Sr., 67, of Mechanicsville, passed away at his home Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with his loving wife of 30 years, Shirley Hepp Taylor, by his side. Survivors include his sisters, Laura Bell Maynard (Ralph) and Patsy Maynard; his brother, Michael (Liz); his children, Christy Moore (Greg), Dana Overby (Bill) and Gene Taylor (Elizabeth); stepdaughter, Taska Parker (Dave); six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him. He was preceded in death by two brothers, his parents; and a brother-in-law, William Maynard. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery
-
Labor Law: New state law could make Virginia state courts a hotbed for employment litigation
Latest Local Offers
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.