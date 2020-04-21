(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Chief Jethro H. Piland III of Hanover Fire-EMS.)
The COVID19 epidemic has changed everyone’s life as we know it. Your Fire and EMS department has worked hard to support you as well as our regional partners through this stressful time.
We continue to do everything we can to ensure your needs are met and maintain a level of readiness for our daily operations.
Like many in the region we are keeping a close eye on potential and confirmed COVID cases within the county for emerging trends.
Due to our great working relationship with our healthcare facilities; we are talking on a daily basis sharing accurate information on prevention, preparedness and augmenting our response as necessary.
We continue to watch our equipment and how much we are using. Due to the hard work of our Logistics Section, we are fortunate to have a good supply. They have exercised effective processes that were already established to plan, forecast and obtain what is needed.
Our Logistics team has definitely set a great example for the region. In addition to our efforts, there are businesses in the community that are donating PPE and providing meals to our members. We have citizens hand-making PPE for our daily use. We have a great community!
Hanover has truly come together to help take care of our first responders.
In response to COVID19, the State of Emergency and our Local Declaration of Emergency, we also took direct steps to reduce the impact on our county. We set up our Incident Management Team to support the local government and manage the response. A few areas the team has supported for the county include: working with all the nursing homes and assisted living facilities within the county, centralizing an Infection Control Officer, tracking trends of COVID patients in Hanover, provide personnel to support the regional team to include CERT volunteers and help set up a meal distribution for our elderly/citizens in need. These are just a few of the areas we continue to support.
Our members are dedicated to seeing this through and their commitment to service is exemplary every time someone calls for help.
Moving forward, our members are here to respond when needed. We will continue to utilize our Incident Management Team to support the citizens and Hanover County to ensure we prepared.
We are here for our citizens when needed to provide service with compassion.
