HANOVER – Nick Collette, who stepped into the office of chairman of the Hanover Republican Committee in June, submitted his resignation on Dec. 28, noting, “2019 has been a challenging year for our committee.”
“A couple of weeks ago,” he said, “the final appeal regarding Hanover County was withdrawn, finally allowing Hanover Republicans to get back on track and focus on winning, just like we did this past November when we re-elected our Republican leaders countywide.
His resignation was immediate, but he did say, “I believe it is now time for me to step aside and let someone else prepare to take the mantle of chairman going into what is sure to be the most critical election of our lifetime in 2020. This decision does not come easily, and I have truly enjoyed working with each and every single one of you over the course of the past year.”
According to Collette, a mass meeting will be scheduled in the spring to elect a new chairman.
“Stepping aside now allows for those who are interested in running for chair to make their intentions known and prepare for what is likely to be a contested mass meeting,” he added.
He said the decision “does not come lightly for me. While I will continue to work on electing Republicans in 2020 and beyond, I must now turn my focus to my family and growing my business. I am blessed, but I also now know how critical it is to never let anything, especially politics, get in the way of what’s truly important in life.”
