- Across the country there are ongoing discussions pertaining to trust, transparency and accountability within the law enforcement community. Every citizen of this country has the right to feel safe and secure in their own home and as they walk the streets of their community. We cannot waver from this commitment.
It has been said that a police system must operate so scrupulously that public sympathy and approval are not alienated. A community must trust its law enforcement officers. Trust is something that is earned and not easily given.
A breakdown of trust can impact those vital community relationships that are key to the success of any law enforcement agency and the community they serve.
Right now across the nation that trust has been shaken, opinions made, and perceptions garnered. Now the challenge to all law enforcement agencies is how trust can be assured amidst this environment. It has always been and always will be through community partnerships — people working together, with a common vision, ready to serve their communities.
A community must demand that its law enforcement agency is a part of, not apart from, the community. This is our motto at the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. It leads to our strategy that strong partnerships create safe communities, which is our community goal.
There are still many conversations to be had and questions to be raised. We recognize that the pain and anger of tragic events run deep, shake foundations and impact many.
These are issues that expand to a greater horizon of community involvement and care. Those next steps that will lead to success will be found in peaceful actions and solutions, ensuring accountability and promoting a common vision.
As we move forward, we do so with a continued commitment to serve above reproach and uphold in the highest esteem the trust granted to us by our community. We stand against injustice and recognize that this world fosters many tragedies, and it is all we can do as individuals to try and prevent even one of them from happening.
We can move forward, we must move forward, and never forget and always learn from moments like these.
