MECHANICSVILLE – The Lee-Davis field hockey team had to look deep within itself after Warhill took a 2-0 lead in the Region 4B final Thursday night. Time was running out, but the Confederates managed a pair of goals late in the second half to tie the visiting Lions and send the game into overtime.
Then, on a corner in the first minute of sudden-death overtime, Brynn Gibson fed the ball to Lilly Lutton, and Lutton did the rest to earn Lee-Davis its first field hockey regional title.
“It was chaos as you can imagine,” said Lee-Davis head field hockey coach Merridee Gibson. “It was such a nice ending to what has been a beautiful season. They’re such a tight group of kids.”
The championship game did not start out looking quite so nice.
“[Warhill] got one [goal] in the first and one in the second. They were just nice, solid plays that we didn’t handle as well as we could have,” said Lee-Davis head field hockey coach Merridee Gibson. “But we had never been down by two this season. We’ve only been down by one at any point, so it was kind of a new thing for [the Confederates]. But they never put their heads down. They just kept going.”
Brynn Gibson finished with all three assists. The Confederates’ first goal was by Sydney Owens. The equalizing goal was by Carsyn Poppa.
Lee-Davis hosted Warwick in the opening round of the state tournament Monday after this edition went to press.
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.
