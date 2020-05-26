MECHANICSVILLE -- The Hanover County Council of PTAs has recognized Missy Minton and Pat Jordan for their outstanding efforts as PTA volunteers in Hanover County Public Schools.
Marie Hudes, treasurer of the Stonewall Jackson Middle School PTA, said, “Every year at our annual banquet we recognize outstanding PTA volunteers from our local units. These people typically go above and beyond and really stand out at their schools.”
Last week, they announced the 2019-2020 Elementary School Volunteer of the Year, Missy Minton, Battlefield Park Elementary School, and the 2019-2020 Secondary School Volunteer of the Year, Pat Jordan, Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cancellations of special school events, the Council of PTAs was not able to pay tribute to Minton and Jordan at a banquet.
"Every year, the Hanover County Council of PTAs recognizes outstanding PTA volunteers within the Hanover community,” Hudes said. “While there are many people who volunteer countless hours to helping their PTA and schools, these individuals go above and beyond to make sure every student, parent and teacher have the resources to make their school experiences the best they can be. They often do much of this in the shadows but today we spotlight our 2019-2020 Volunteers of the Year!"
Jackie McCaleb, principal at BPES, said, “Mrs. Minton has a passion for helping our school and community. She goes above and beyond the call of PTA president.”
“Missy strives to help promote a positive culture at BPES with all families,” she continued.
McCaleb also said about Minton, “She advocates for mental health and wellness of students and families. She is a true leader who makes everyone feel welcomed and special.”
Of Jordan, SJMS principal Dr. Quentin Ballard said: “Ms. Jordan has exhibited a passion for volunteering and service in our school. Ms. Jordan is worthy of this honor because of her heart for educating, motivating, and inspiring kids.”
“This year,” he said, “because of her efforts, we were able to take our college and career readiness efforts to a whole new level. Her heart for kids and unwavering will to do all things with excellent are refreshing,” Ballard added.
