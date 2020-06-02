ASHLAND–Town Manager Josh Farrar presented what he hopes will be the final edition in a budget process that has had its fair share of challenges for a public hearing last week.
It’s a process that began in February with an unofficial budget hearing that gathered public input, followed by work sessions through the month of March interrupted by the introduction of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Right in the middle of that we started dealing with the world as we know it now,” Farrar said. “That has dramatically changed things.That led us to completely re-write the budget, especially on the revenue side, and then trying to correspond our expenditures with what we’re seeing in reduction of revenues,” he added.
Farrar presented a $9,782,632 operating budget accompanied by a $6,313,258 Capital Projects Fund budget on April 21 and citizens were afforded an opportunity to speak on the proposed budget last week. By law, town council cannot vote on the proposed budget the same night as a public hearing is conducted.
“We’ll be asking you for a vote on the June 2 meeting,” Farrar told Council members.
The revised budget seeks to maintain current levels of service and protect the jobs of town employees.
Farrar described this stop gap budget as a way to “get through FY21 without ruining FY22.”
“We had to shift to trying to maintain what we had before without expanding new projects or programs,” Farrar said. “I’m hope the town will be in a position to kind of rev out of that and help our business community come out of it,” he added.
Farrar said this budget is an attempt to prepare the Town for a robust recovery when the pandemic ends and the economy rebounds.
“I didn’t want to set us up too badly for FY22,” he said.
Maintaining services and salaries during the pandemic will require the use of $1,356,838 from the town’s Reserve Fund.
“It is our rainy day fund as well as our opportunity fund, and as we continue to think about the situation we are in, I don’t know if there is much more of a rainy day that could come about us than the one we are dealing with right now,” the town manager said. “If you’re not going to use it now, I don’t know what that right time would be,” Farrar added.
Using those reserve funds is a one-time remedy to the shortfalls. “We won’t be able to do that next year,” Farrar said. He said he’s hoping for better than expected revenue returns that could lessen the need to use those reserve funds.
Early in the pandemic, several factors became evident that would affect the FY21 budget. There was a dramatic reduction in meals and lodging taxes that forced officials to delay new programs and capital projects.
The new Town Hall and community pool projects will not be affected by the budget revisions.
The greatly reduced revenues, cuts in expenditures and overall cost saving measures all result from the pandemic and Farrar described the latest efforts in that vein.
“All in all it would be what you would expect in a pandemic. We’re going to see lower revenues so we’ve cut the expenditure side of the budget dramatically,” Farrar said.
He said the cuts could have been even deeper had the town not enjoyed a positive first three quarters of this financial year.
While sales tax revenues have not experienced dramatic reductions mainly due to continued high volume at grocery stores and other essential services, BPOL taxes will be affected in this fiscal year and the next.
Big picture, Farrar said,“We are projecting a reduction in both expenditures and revenues.”
He also noted the town’s history of spending less than expected in a given fiscal year that could also lessen the impacts of COVID-19. Even with the cuts, Farrar said the $9 million budget continues to maintain service and staffing levels, continues a branding and marketing effort and allows investment following the crisis.
“We are going to be here to serve you as we can,” Farrar said.
He urged council members to approve a retirement incentive program that could provide additional savings this year.
The program, approved by a unanimous vote, allows town officials to offer incentives to empolyees considering retirement that would time those departures in a way that would reduce expenditures.
Employees who retire by September would be offered a $15,000 stipend of three months of salary, and those positions would remain unfilled.
“We’ve done the math and in all of those instances there are salary savings,” Farrar said.
Unknown factors remain such as what the state legislature will provide once they have a better understanding of the effects of the pandemic.
The town is also poised to receive COVID-19 aid to localities that could offset some shortfalls.
Only one person commented on the revised budget during the public hearing, citing concerns for parking along some sections of Center Stree that inhibit pedestrian traffic.
Town Council was set to consider the proposed budget on June 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.