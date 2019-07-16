HANOVER -- It’s never too late to go home.
In 1976, Frank Cooke was working as an architect and was tapped to design a county flag for Hanover County. Upon completion of the production process, he was handed the first two flags completed to keep as reminders of his role in the flag’s creation.
Last month, Cooke transferred those two flags to a place he felt would be more appropriate for such an important piece of Hanover County history: the county courthouse.
The retired architect presented the flags to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors at last month’s meeting, and told the story of their origin and historical significance as the county prepares for its 300th anniversary.
Cooke began working for the county when plans were submitted for the two new courthouse buildings and an addition to the Wickham Building.
He revised those plans and supplied renderings for the buildings, and noticed there was a space between the buildings that featured three flagpoles.
“There were three flagpoles; one for the federal, one for the state, and one for the county,” Cooke said. “However, there was no flag ever designed for the county.”
Cooke took on the task of supplying a remedy.
“I went back to the drawing board and came up with a plan for this flag,” he told the supervisors as he displayed a neatly wrapped flag.
His design was readily accepted and the project moved forward.
“I showed it to the board and they approved it,” Cooke said. “I sent it to the manufacturer. That was 43 years ago.”
When the production was complete, Cooke was presented with a token of appreciation for his work on the design.
“They gave me two flags,” Cooke said. “They gave me the first and second flags because I designed it.”
The flags remained in his home for more than four decades.
“I had them hanging in my closet. I realized that was the wrong place for a beautiful flag like this,” Cooke said. “I’m giving it back to the county.”
“This flag will be part of our upcoming celebration and we also want to celebrate you for bringing it to us,” board chairman Canova Peterson, Mechanicsville District, said. “Thank you for this gift to the county.
