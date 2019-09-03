HANOVER -- The public is invited to Hanover County’s 9/11 Memorial program, which will get underway at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Hanover Courts Complex.
Those first responders and civilians who gave their lives serving others on September 11, 2001, will be honored.
Guest speakers include:
- Keith Pressley, representative for Woodmen of the World.
- Canova Peterson, chairman of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors.
- Col. David R. Hines, Hanover County Sheriff.
- Chief Jethro Piland, Hanover County Fire/EMS.
- Savannah Shaver, Lee-Davis High School student, speaking on growing up in a post 9/11 world.
The program also will feature the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office/Fire-EMS Honor Guard, as well as a special presentation from Goddard School of Mechanicville student.
The Hanover Courts Complex is located off U.S. 301 at 7530 County Complex Rd. in Hanover.
For more information about the ceremony, call Hanover County Parks and Recreation at 804-365-7150 or visit www.hanovercounty.gov.
Information submitted by Marcy G. Durrer, recreation program director, Hanover County Parks and Recreation.
