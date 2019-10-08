RICHMOND – Hanover County has received $22,997 from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) in grant funding for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program (EMPG).
The county’s amount is among an award of $2.7 million throughout the state.
The EMPG program is a federally funded, state distributed, grant program that focuses on funding planning, operations, equipment acquisitions, trainings, exercises, construction and renovation efforts at the local government level.
“Delivering core capabilities requires the combined efforts of the whole community, rather than the exclusive effort of any single organization or level of government,” said State Coordinator Jeff Stern. “The grant program supports efforts across the Commonwealth to build and sustain core capabilities across key mission areas including prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery. Federal grant funding is essential in supporting local emergency management programs.”
Grant funding for the program is available to cities, counties and those towns recognized as emergency management jurisdictions under Title 44 of the Code of Virginia.
