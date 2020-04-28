ASHLAND -- Ashland Town Manager Josh Farrar presented his proposed FY 2021 budget at a meeting last week, and said the process started off smoothly enough, but quickly hit a snag.
“This would normally be an easy slide where we talked about our unofficial budget hearing where we asked people to come out ahead of time, the work sessions that we had but we were interrupted in the middle of all that,” Farrar said. “Essentially, we had to rewrite the budget,” he added, referring to the coronavirus (COVID-19) impact.
While Farrar acknowledged some of the budget goals outlined before the pandemic will be delayed, base level of service will be maintained. Farrar said the proposed budget protects jobs but allows flexibility to ensure efficiency.
“I’ve really tried to have a keen eye on not doing things in this budget that set us up for failure in FY 2022, because I want us to try to roar out of the recession that we’re going to be in …. but we’re also going to have to do some things to get through it,” Farrar said.
“I want to position us for a strong recovery and make sure we can come out of this and not just limp out but really help the business sector come out of this in a good way,” the town manager added.
Farrar proposed a $9,782,632 General Fund budget, which represents a 4.3 percent decline from the 2020 figures. The proposed FY 2021 Capital Budget is $6,313, 258. The $16,099,889 total budget will require a transfer of $1,356,838 from the General Fund Reserve, leaving that backstop within policy limits, but close to the minimum required balance.
Farrar said he has a historical hesitancy to tap those reserve balance funds and said they are the product of decades of good financial planning on the town’s part. The transfer was necessary to balance a budget during these challenging times.
“It’s out of the norm for us,” he said. “Unusual times call for unusual measures.”
The unusual times referred to have resulted in a dramatic reduction on meals and lodging taxes in the town, two of the town’s largest revenue accounts.
“We are a meals and lodging tax-based economy,” Farrar said. “This is going to be a really difficult one for us to manage as we go through.”
That huge hole in revenue, about $2 million, is forcing the delay of new programs and capital programs and has forced the town to reduce spending. Broadband expansion and the England Street project are an example of projects put on hold. Discretionary funding also has been reduced in the current FY 2021 proposal.
“We hope this is a worst case scenario,” Farrar told council members. “We can withstand a really bad dip for April, May, June, July, August, but -- when you get into September -- that’s when we would have to have another conversation.”
Farrar said the COVID-19 impacts were less felt in the FY 2020 final quarter due to the strong performance the town enjoyed for the first three quarters.
Farrar said this year’s proposal will require ongoing budget management and the town will constantly search for ways to increase revenues and decrease spending. Monthly updates will be provided to council on that progress. And some projects will continue due to existing funding such as the branding and marketing campaign. But, there’s no doubt sacrifices will be necessary, and Farrar outlined some measures being considered like a retirement incentive program that would ask retirement-eligible employees to leave early so their position could be filled at a savings to the town.
The town is expecting a refund from VRS (Virginia Retirement System) for unused funds for workers’ compensation claims and auto liability, and changes to the current state budget could provide relief funds.
Real estate taxes will remain the same, but state code requires an advertisement because assessments increased more than 1 percent in the last year.
Farrar’s proposed budget continues support for Downtown Ashland Association and the Dominion Energy Innovation Center and implementation of the town’s FY20-25 Tourism Marketing Plan.
“As I read the budget, I see we don’t have new initiatives but you have invested in planning fiscal and comprehensive planning to use the time to come up with concepts we can implement particularly as it relates to our transportation plan update. We have less money to spend but or3 time to plan,” council member John Hodges said.
Council member Kathy Abbott noted that the town’s previous efforts provide the key to weathering this crisis.
“We have done such an amazing job over the course of the last few years, being overzealous in our Rainy Day Fund that we can weather this. At least from what we know now, we are positioning ourselves to weather it,” she said.
“I’ve said it before. We are in a great financial position that allows us to weather storms like this,” Farrar said.
He summed up this year’s budget efforts in a letter to council members that said: “The FY 2021 budget is the result of carefully forecasting a historically uncertain future. Thanks to prudent actions adopted in previous years by Town Council we are in a healthier financial position relative to many other localities in Virginia and the nation; however, the current economic restrictions caused by the health crisis are rocking the town’s financial foundation. This budget allows us to maintain our core services and prepare the organization and community for an eventual economic recovery.”
