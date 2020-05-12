HANOVER — Following an assessment by County Administrator Rhu Harris that outlined more than $10 million in cuts to his proposed FY21 budget, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors approved the revised budget by a unanimous vote last week.
Harris highlighted a list of cost-cutting measures to compensate for lost revenues during COVID-19, including hiring freezes, delays in some projects, and the elimination of proposed merit increases for school and county employees.
“When I stood up here in February, I know you thought this was the last budget presentation that I would have to make,” Harris said. “This truly was a project that we had to start all over again,” he added as he acknowledged the hard work of his staff in preparing adjusted figures. “A lot has changed in the world and the economy since Feb. 12.”
The result is a 10.2 percent decrease from Harris’ proposed budget presented in February. Supervisors approved a $478.2 million revised all funds budget that includes no real estate tax increase and no layoffs for current employees.
More than $6 million allotted for new parks, IT upgrades and improved lighting have been removed from this year’s proposed budget.
“Business closures and restrictions on travel and gatherings in response to COVID-19 has an immediate impact on the state and local economies,” Harris said.
The budget for Hanover County Public Schools is directly affected by the reduced projections. Teachers will not receive raises and pay scale adjustments eliminated for this year. Any adjustments to the school budget, including how those cuts will be absorbed, rests with the Hanover County School Board. They will consider those revisions and act at their next meeting.
“We all understand the reality of the situation, and, while those priorities that were presented back a few months ago still remain priorities for the school division, we also have to adjust to the reality of the current situation,” school superintendent Michael Gill said following the meeting.
“The school board will be considering any appropriations made and they will consider how to go about making specific cuts with the money that was appropriated,” Gill added.
Harris said projected revenues have been drastically reduced since the crisis began. Reductions in sales tax accounts for the largest decline, followed closely by real and personal property reductions. With hotels in the area remaining closed, or mostly vacant, lodging taxes also have taken a hit.
“We have estimated that sales tax will be reduced by 10.2 percent or $2.6 million,” Harris told board members.
Harris instituted a hiring freeze in recent weeks, and also requested that each department adjust its budget projections and request downward by 5 percent to compensate for the loss.
Cuts to the school budget resulted in a loss of more than $5 million in funding for its operating budget.
Adding to the challenge is an anticipated cut in state aid due to lowered sales tax figures and an increase in the county’s contribution to the state’s Virginia Retirement System (VRS) fund.
Harris said he depended on his staff’s experience navigating the 2008 recession and relying on lessons learned from those difficult times. In addition, the finance team collaborated with health officials and the governor’s office to make adjustments to the proposed budget.
The team attempted to gauge future impacts and how long a recovery might take. “With information changing almost daily, this was certainly a moving target,” Harris said.
A lower volume of home sales and construction prompted a reduction in real property revenues and forced the team to lower the county’s growth projection from more than 3 percent to 2 percent, accounting for about a $1 million change from the February document.
Reductions in car sales have resulted in a reduction in personal property revenues, resulting in a $2.4 million decrease.
“All of this adds up to $8.9 million in decreases to ongoing revenue,” Harris said. “With that, this FY21 budget is $10.2 million or 3.7 percent less than the budget I originally proposed in February.”
With personnel representing the largest portion of the operating budget, it was obvious previous plans would require adjustment.
“We knew right away that we would no longer be able to fund new positions or the planned merit increases for county and school workforce,” Harris said.
Harris said the revised budget not only accounts for anticipated economic recovery, it also factors in the possibility that things could get worse.
