TYREE, Dave Edward, 64, of Mechanicsville, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Tyree and Peggy Morris; and sister, Carol Fulwider. He is survived by his wife of 38 years and best friend for 44 years, Bonita; children, Jacob (Stephanie), Jonathan (Holly) and Jamie; five grandsons; sisters, Loretta Donaldson (John) and Gail Tyree; a special nephew, David Fulwider; and numerous other nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; plus his large community of fellow disc golfers. In addition to disc golf, Dave was an avid bottle collector, fisherman and self-taught Civil War historian. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
