CULVER, David Mathias “PaPa”, 86, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janice N. Culver; children, Cynthia Wyatt (Bobby), Neale Culver (Judi) and Margaret Watkins (Wes); nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Cole Culver (Sarah); three nephews and one niece. David was the son of Charles Culver and Elizabeth Bowen Cole Culver. He attended Benedictine High School and joined the Army in 1953. David was a 32-year employee with AMF. He was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church, Kings Men Sunday School Class and dearly loved his church family. He coached and officiated at Mechanicsville Little League and Hanover Youth Basketball, of which he was also a founder. David loved all sports and especially enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s games and events. In his later years he took up golfing and loved going on outings with buddies, Norman and Jimmy. His greatest joy was his family and at family gatherings he would usually say to Janice “we did all of this.” Memorial donations may be made to Men in Ministry at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
