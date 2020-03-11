DOWNING, David Walter, 81, of Ashland, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Anne Downing; brother, Jack Downing; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Downing and Peggy Downing; his parents, Alberta Whales Downing and Reginald Ray Downing; mother and father-in-law, Clifford and Helen Cobbett. David is survived by his wife, Apphia Holly Downing; daughter, Susan Holly Downing-Reed; son-in-law, Robert Reed; three grandchildren, Samantha Holly, Alexandra Susan and Cameron Christopher. Mr. Downing was a truck driver and warehouseman for Parker's Trucking Company in Avon, Mass. He was also an Army Reservist. His many hobbies included playing guitar, banjo and bicycling; he was a lifetime softball player and loved camping, studying the German language, playing ping pong, reading, horseback riding, tinkering and repairing lawnmowers and cars; building house additions, garages and horse barns. He was a member of Northport Neighborhood Watch in Northport, Fla. and the Hanover AARP Chapter 5335. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. and will immediately be followed by a funeral service on Monday, March 9, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. Interment will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery in Abington, Mass., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences at www.nelsenashland.com.
