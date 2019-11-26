NUCKOLS, David Watson, 53, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Nuckols; and is survived by his loving daughters, Lauren Nolte (Josh) and Ashlee Turner (Blake); grandchildren, Liam, Bryce and Ellie; mother, Sue Nuckols; sister, Vicki Simon (Barry); as well as several nieces and nephews. David took pride in his 30-plus years in the elevator trade, where he made many lifelong friends. He was well-loved by all. The family received friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with a Celebration of Life beginning at 6 p.m.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
-
No outdoor ice skating rinks at Richmond's 17th Street Market or Short Pump this year - but there is a new one in Richmond
-
Facing NAACP lawsuit, Hanover School Board punts on Confederate school names at special meeting
-
Popular home furnishings store in Carytown is closing next year
-
Jens Soering, Elizabeth Haysom granted parole in 1985 slayings of her parents in Bedford County
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.